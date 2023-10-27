Between video game and reality, a journey to the Baghdad of Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After playing as a Viking in Middle Agesof a Spartan hero in ancient times Greece and of a medjaï in the service of Pharaoh, it was time to look back at what he accomplished the saga of Assassin’s Creed a success long-lived. And to rediscover the magical atmospheres that characterized it: “We wanted to bring the Assassins and the Creed back to the heart of a new story. So we went back to the Middle East where it all started in the first game,” he told us Jean-Luc Sala, artistic director of the last chapter, which is entitled Mirage.

We therefore return to the Middle East in the 9th century, a guide the exploits of Basim Ibn Ishaq, a street thief who becomes an Occult adept, in a panorama of yellow ocher tones where minarets and domes covered in lapis lazuli stand out. Sala explained to us: “Baghdad is the main city where the events take place, but there are also smaller locations such as Alamut and Anbar. We chose this city because its structure is perfect for parkour and its atmosphere generates a perfect nostalgia effect of the first game.”

Founded by Caliph al-Mansur in 762, the Baghdad of the 9th Century was the beating heart of the Abbasid Caliphate which ruled the Islamic world from 750 to 1258. A important political, cultural and economic centrebuilt with a precise urban plan, designed as a circular city, whose center was occupied by a complex known as the City of Peace or Round City.

The Round City was cut diagonally by a large artery, the caliph’s palace was located in the center and around it there were administrative buildings, mosques, markets and residences. The circular plan was partly symbolic and reflected the idea of ​​harmony and order, but also facilitated the distribution of services, and of course the caliph’s control over his city. Sala again: “Unfortunately, the medieval settlement of Baghdad was destroyed during the Mongol invasion of the 13th century. Guy Lestrange, a medieval expert and geographerused literary sources and descriptions of the city to define a map on which we based our reconstruction in Mirage”.

Among the various sources for a plausible realization of Baghdad, the most important is certainly the text Baghdad during the Abbasid Caliphate by the British orientalist Guy Le Strange. As a compendium of his writings, the scholar created a map of the urban complex which was used as one of the references by the Ubisoft team.

The result of the efforts is a vivid and lively city that tries to break away from the classic Arabian Nights stereotype: “We worked with qualified professionals and internal and external consultants at Ubisoft, forming a task force of cultural experts who helped us avoid orientalist clichés (those well defined and criticized in Edward Said’s studies, ed.), trying to give the player the most authentic experience possible. We have particular attention was paid to the languageto the representation of everyday life, to the religious sphere and of course to architecture in all its elements, to give life to a lost city, brought back to its golden age”.

One of the striking aspects Mirage it is the reconstruction of everyday life, the crowded markets, the colors of the tanneries, the dynamics of family life, traditional houses with their internal courtyards to protect privacy. And the water.

Yes, because IX Century Baghdad, and that of Mirageis a lush city with a canalization system that supplies drinking and irrigation water from the Tigris to the gardens and fountains, where the ocher yellow of the buildings it is enhanced by emerald green and blue.

Forever the saga of Assassin’s Creed is characterized by the cities in which the adventure takes place. The city and its architecture become co-protagonists, with Ezio Auditore who (for example) is inextricably linked to the Florence of the Medici, as Sala reminded us: “Each game in the saga requires an iconic place with visual and emotional power. Obviously Medici Florence is one of these. Assassin’s Creed And the closest experience to time travel that can be tried. And as a historic travel agency we have to choose the most popular destinations, such as Renaissance Italy. Sometimes, however, we have to surprise our players with unexpected and lesser-known destinations, but full of charm”. Like 9th century Baghdad, in fact.

