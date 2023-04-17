Beware of being betrayed by AI!Foreign media warns not to do these 4 things when chatting with ChatGPT

(Photo/Reuters)

All walks of life around the world are crazy about using ChatGPT, people can register for free, and use AI to complete many interesting functions and tasks, but be careful when using it, otherwise it may harm you in turn! The foreign media “BGR” counted 4 things and urged users not to happen when using ChatGPT.

First of all, do not share personal information with ChatGPT. Currently, OpenAI will absorb all the content of chat conversations, so do not provide confidential information or detailed personal information. “BGR” believes that ChatGPT’s privacy protection is not good now, and users cannot ask the development company OpenAI to delete data . The Italian and Canadian governments have also focused on privacy and started investigating the use of ChatGPT.

Please read on…

At present, there are many extensions and apps that focus on ChatGPT on the Internet, and it is best for the public to avoid downloading them! There have been many cases where hackers tricked users into installing pirated ChatGPT programs to steal data or plant malware. The safest way to use it is still to use the official website of OpenAI, not the application developed by the relevant third party.

If you use ChatGPT to query data, don’t forget to ask AI for the source of the data, and attach the original data link for secondary verification to ensure that the content provided is accurate. “BGR” said that although artificial intelligence is quite smart, it is still unreliable.

Finally, don’t forget “copyright”! OpenAI uses a large amount of data on the Internet to train ChatGPT, which may contain copyrighted and copyrighted content. However, AI cannot identify and filter it. I am afraid it will be sent to you verbatim. If it is just copied and pasted, it may be used. There are concerns about copyright infringement.

“You may also want to see”

The sword refers to OpenAI!Musk plans to launch an AI startup

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities