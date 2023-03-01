For decades, the Wintel alliance has been the ruler of the PC market. The processor uses the x86 architecture, which has almost become synonymous with PC., however, the situation has changed in recent years. PCs using the ARM architecture have proven feasible, and Apple’s MacBook has made a name for itself.

ARM PC is not the first one made by Apple. A few years ago, Qualcomm cooperated with Microsoft to launch Windows computers with Snapdragon PC processors, and has launched three or four generations of Snapdragon laptops. new product.

However, the previous ARM PC experience was not very good. Snapdragon PCs are often 2-in-1 thin and light laptops. They are mainly mobile and 5G connections. They can browse the Internet and read files, but their productivity performance is far inferior to orthodox x86 PCs.

Apple’s self-developed M1 and M2 series processors have changed the embarrassment of the lack of productivity of ARM PCs. Today’s MacBooks and even Mac workstations are using Apple’s ARM processors. The capabilities of image rendering and graphics processing are not inferior to x86 processors, and even the most There are also difficult games such as “Evil Castle Village” and other masterpieces that have begun to turn to the Apple camp.

After nearly two years of development, Apple’s M-series processors have already taken a large chunk of the PC market. As of the third quarter of 2022, Apple has captured 13.5% of the PC market, and it is expected to increase to 15% this year. Some will use ARM processors.

In the next few years, ARM PCs will continue to grow rapidly. The CEO of Canalys, a market research institute, pointed out that by 2026, half of cloud processors will use ARM chips, and 30% of PCs will run ARM processors. will be changed.

