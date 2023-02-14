Launched by Bigscreen, a virtual community platform provider that previously created a service of the same name, Beyond is a virtual reality headset that advertises that users can experience it with a lighter wearing experience. The overall usage mode is similar to the VIVE Flow previously launched by HTC, but the weight is There are 6.6 ounces (about 187 grams), while the body size is relatively small.

This virtual reality headset is equipped with two sets of OLED display panels each with 5K resolution (5160 x 2560) and a corresponding 90Hz screen refresh rate. It supports 6 degrees of freedom dynamic tracking and advertises that users will not see any Raster phenomenon or blur, and corresponds to 93-degree viewing angle performance.

Face scanning with the app on the iPhone will allow users to further customize the wearing fit of Beyond, and even customize the lenses to facilitate the visual experience in line with myopia.

Like other virtual reality headsets, Beyond also needs to be connected to a PC to use, and requires at least a 4-core processor, and a graphics card above NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. Compatible with the SteamVR platform launched by Valve, so it can also use the positioning system compatible with the SteamVR platform.

In addition, Beyond does not include a handheld controller in the original box, but it is compatible with the HTC VIVE series, or the handheld controller accessory that Valve launched with the Index virtual reality headset.

At present, Beyond will open pre-orders at a price of US$999. In addition, a version including controllers and other accessories will also be launched. It is expected to be sold in the U.S. market in the third quarter of this year, and it is expected to enter the Canadian and European markets in the fourth quarter, while Australia and New Zealand. Markets such as Japan and Japan will open for sale at the end of this year, and other countries and regions will have to wait until after 2024.