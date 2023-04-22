Beyond Blue and Never Alone Get Free Never Alone for a Limited Time on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store is open today for a limited time to receive the narrative adventure game “Beyond Blue” and the adventure game “Never Alone” featuring a little Eskimo girl and an arctic fox for free, which can be kept forever.

“Beyond Blue” is a narrative adventure game that takes players deep into the beating blue heart of the earth, exploring the amazing wonders and endless mysteries of the ocean. The story of the game takes place in the near future. Players explore the secrets of the ocean through the eyes of the protagonist “Future”. She is not only a deep sea explorer, but also a scientist. She will use innovative technology to observe the ocean in an unprecedented and more meaningful way. , listen to the sounds of the ocean, and interact with the ocean.

“Never Alone” takes the little Eskimo girl and her partner arctic fox to explore the silver-white world as the background, leading players to experience the Eskimo folklore.





“Beyond Blue” and “Never Alone” will be free for a limited time in the Epic Games Store starting today, and the period will end at 11:00 p.m. on April 27.