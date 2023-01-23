Sustainability – environmental, economic and social – has become an essential element of every commercial negotiation. If yesterday defined sustainable products and services could have been a wish of a technological offer, even if differentiating, today it is no longer enough. Companies expect data, parameters and concrete actions from all their suppliers, because, in the eyes of the so-called corporate stakeholders, the entire supply chain must prove sustainable.

It is the stakeholders, the shareholders, the consumers and the employees themselves who request it, and in addition the company must already certify ESG with objective feedback and actions in its financial statements. If today technology is mainly delivered in the form of a service, it goes without saying that the choice of IT supplier will be profoundly influenced by precise guarantees of sustainability. According to an analysis by IDC – who created the interesting white paper Green Data Center: the challenge for a more sustainable and efficient digital development available here – “45% of organizations in the world will consider sustainability as a decisive factor in the purchase of digital technologies”. This is especially true when you have to consider the data center in which to host, in part or completely, your technological infrastructure.

All ICT providers are equipping their structures to provide the right guarantees of sustainability, some have only started now, others, such as Elmec Informatica, have included sustainability as a key element right from the design of their data centers. For more than 50 years, the Italian technology provider has been supporting companies on their journey towards digitization, with a complete portfolio of cloud services and managed services, including in the Digital Workspace and IT Security fields.





Sustainable actions: from intelligent cooling to hardware choice

With a process already started in 2015, Elmec Informatica has built a technological campus with the main objective of significantly reducing CO2 emissions to minimize and transform the impact on the territory into a positive one. Today the company can provide its customers with a Tier IV certified data center that achieves energy efficiency – a value indicated in PUE, Power Usage Effectiveness – equal to 1.15 at 50% of the nominal load against the international average of 1.59 (Uptime Institute, 2020) and powered by 100% energy from renewable sources.

But sustainability for Elmec Informatica does not only mean renewable sources. There are several considerations to be made and the actions to be implemented to guarantee the maximum possible sustainability for its customers. Precisely for this reason, the company wanted to create “a sustainable value chain” which IDC perfectly describes in its document. An extremely long chain, which reaches the client company from the manufacturer’s factory of the single hardware component.

The choices of Elmec Informatica fit into the links of this chain, such as the identification of the best sustainable hardware to populate its data center. In particular, as regards storage, a technological component hungry for energy and space, the choice fell on the Pure Storage offer. Market leader and included for 9 consecutive years in the top right corner of the well-known Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, Pure Storage is also natively sustainable. The entire Evergreen// offering is designed to minimize power, cooling and space requirements. It is 100% based on Flash technologies, therefore without easily perishable mechanical parts, it is easy to manage and can be continuously monitored thanks to the Pure1 management platform.





In addition to the containment of pure energy consumption, sustainability in Pure is also expressed through other characteristics. The first is more capacity in less space – thanks to excellent data compression technology. Still, Pure Storage makes simplicity of use and management its main feature and simplicity also means sustainability because it allows you to reduce the impact on operational teams. Finally, an architecture capable of guaranteeing a longer life cycle for individual devices means, once again, sustainability, because if there is no need to replace components for years, in the same period there will be no technological waste to be disposed of.

But Elmec is not satisfied with telling customers about its choices in creating a sustainable value chain. He wants these choices to be correctly certified by independent bodies and that the resulting data be numerous and exhaustive. The ultimate goal is to share with customers as much information related to sustainability regarding the solutions chosen and to provide the value of the carbon footprint of the services used at all times. It is a considerable effort but, as mentioned, now essential because, as the IDC document states: “for data center operators, the identification of investors, partners, workers and customers attentive to sustainability is essential to attract investments and talents and consolidate the strategic position in the (sustainable) ecosystem”.