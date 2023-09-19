Beyond search, Google takes Bard to the next level

Listen to the audio version of the article

Since its launch, Google has focused heavily on the ability of Bard, its artificial intelligence, to “understand” the surrounding world. It’s no secret: unlike its main competitor Microsoft, Google can rely on the decades of digital knowledge that its platforms preserve and have helped build. Equipping Bard with new features is therefore not difficult for the American giant, which today announced some news relating to the chatbot.

The first is that Bard can interact with all applications that are part of the Google ecosystem, from emails to flight bookings. In this way, the chatbot certainly becomes more useful, even in a proactive version. If until now, at most, we could automatically display the plane ticket on the lock screen of the Android smartphone, now Bard can perform complex actions, simply based on vocal or textual input. For example, search for the booked seat or the check-in closing time but also a specific file on the Google Drive cloud and much more. For now only in English.

In addition to this, Bard aims to minimize “hallucinations”, i.e. wrong answers. How? By performing a so-called “double check” of what he says following a user request. Once again, drawing on Google’s knowledge, the intelligent assistant will be able to check how many contents state a fact compared to its opposite, to carefully consider the degree of truth proposed. When you click the “G” icon, Bard will read the responses and evaluate whether there is content around the web that conflicts with what he wrote. The “incriminating” sentences will be highlighted and examined by users. Greater transparency that puts the final word back into man’s hands regarding the idea he may form of a topic.

Extensions

At the basis of the new discovery potential of AI are the so-called Bard Extensions. This is a new way to interact and collaborate with AI. «With extensions – explain Google technicians “Bard can find and show relevant information from the apps we use every day, from Gmail to Docs, Drive, Maps, YouTube and much more. Even when the data is present on multiple services, Bard puts it together, offering it in a complete way.” This is the case in which the AI ​​is asked to create the itinerary for a trip based on the flight booking, the arrival time at the hotel and any other appointments whose information is present in the various apps of the group. The AI ​​will be able to incorporate all indications and propose the best exit for visiting a city, also avoiding the peak of tourists or other problems related to travel. Speaking of “extensions”, Google’s idea, at least at the moment, is not to open Bard integration for other software, for security and control reasons. Will the scenario change tomorrow? Probably yes, but not immediately. «We are committed to protecting personal information. Those who choose to use the Workspace extensions, Gmail content, Docs, and Drive know that they won’t have their data seen by human reviewers, or used by Bard to show personalized ads or train the model. Of course, the user always has control over his own privacy settings when he decides how to use these extensions, which he can deactivate at any time »says Big G.

A shared chatbot

Finally, when a user shares a chat with Bard through a public link, it will be possible to continue that conversation by taking advantage of the knowledge brought forward up to then by the chatbot, adding or asking for specific insights. This way, you won’t have to start a dialogue from scratch, especially when using AI for work, with the need to collaborate on a text with answers. All these innovations are made possible by the update of the Bard algorithm to the PaLM2 model “which aims to make AI more transparent, faster and accurate” concludes Google.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

