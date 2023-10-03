Beyond social media and trends: what Clubhouse has become

The last time I opened Clubhouse It was spring 2021: in that period, as the world began to re-emerge from the second lockdown, the audio social network founded by Paul Davison and Rohan Seth reached the pinnacle of success.

Valued at 4 billion dollars, with 10 million daily active users and frequented by one myriad of celebrities (including Elon Musk, Oprah WinfreyDrake, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and many others), Clubhouse seemed to represent the future of social media.

Since then, the situation has changed dramatically: according to the most recent estimates, Clubhouse today would have no more than 3 million users active (a figure which could still be optimistic), while last April the company announced the dismissal of more than half of its workforce. From a phenomenon, Clubhouse has become a meteor that no one talks about anymore. What happened to the platform which, thanks to the thematic rooms in which everyone could intervene verbally and live, the technology expert Ben Thompson had defined “the social network in the age of earphones”destined for “inevitable” success.

The main reason for Clubhouse’s decline was highlighted by the company itself, in the press release announcing the important changes made in an attempt to give new life to this social network: “After the coronavirus we all went back to school and work, so participating in discussions in the rooms has become more difficult. Although millions of members of our community still live this experience today, many others no longer do so.”

The success of Clubhouse was not linked so much to the diffusion of earphones, but to a very particular one historical phase that forced us to stay indoors or in any case to experience a very limited social life. Once that period ended and we returned to our frenetic daily lives, a social network which (unlike the traditional Instagram or TikTok, which we use in a fragmented way) requires us to stay connected for a long time and at set times, found itself facing enormous difficulties.

Aware of all this, the programmers of Clubhouse have radically transformed the platform, the latest version of which, complete with a new logo, became available on September 6th. In fact, the new Clubhouse is practically unrecognizable compared to the one we used a couple of years ago and, once opened, it also leaves you quite lost: there is no calendar that allows you to orient yourself between the rooms scheduled for the day and the followers have been accumulated over time replaced by a much smaller number of friends.

All this because Clubhouse no longer wants to be a social network, but to become one audio messaging platform which allows us (as always written in the press release) to “hear the voices of our friends throughout the day and meet new people as we do in the real world, through mutual friends”. In summary, today Clubhouse is betting on the transformation of rooms into group audio chats, in which to leave a message voice message to which each of the other guests can replywho can be friends of the person who started the chat or friends of their friends.

The emphasis is therefore no longer on influencers and creators capable of creating highly attended rooms, but on intimate chat where some friends chat with each other. Furthermore, communication is no longer in real time, but asynchronous: we leave a voice message and our friends will listen to it and respond when they want (the press release underlines that it will still be possible to create live rooms).

If I had friends who actively use Clubhouse, I should open the app and see the chats some of them have left voice messages which I can reply to. While I’m on the subway or in the car, I could listen to the audio messages that my friends have left in the chat where we comment on the latest episode of our favorite TV series or whatever.

From this point of view, the transformation of Clubhouse is consistent with the change taking place in the social world. Today, users prefer to exchange communications and content within intimate groups rather than on the public square of Facebook or Instagram, which are therefore less and less social networks and more and more social media, intended mainly for passive use of content produced by creators professionals or aspiring professionals.

To be successful, the new Clubhouse, which allows you to leave voice messages for small groups of friends, will however have to succeed in a very difficult task: convincing us to do it on another platform what we already do regularly on WhatsApp today.