Biden issues guidelines on dealing with artificial intelligence

In the future, the developers of large AI models will have to inform the American authorities about all conceivable threats to national security. The scope of the decree is likely to be limited.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris signed the executive order at the White House on Monday.

American President Joe Biden issued rules for dealing with artificial intelligence (AI) for the first time on Monday. He signed a decree that sets security standards when dealing with AI and requires developers to test their AI models before publishing and share the results with the government.

“To realize the potential of AI and avoid risks, we must regulate this technology,” Biden said at the White House. In the wrong hands, AI could cause great damage. It’s the government’s most far-reaching attempt yet to regulate the emerging technology behind chatbots like Chat-GPT.

Politicians and authorities around the world are trying to put restrictions on the AI ​​industry. China and the European Union are also debating how to properly handle this powerful technology or have already issued the first rules. The G-7 agreed on guidelines and a voluntary code of conduct for AI developers on Monday. There is also an international AI summit taking place in the UK this week, which will also be attended by American Vice President Kamala Harris.

The USA also wants to be a leader in regulation

With the decree, the American government is signaling that the country also wants to take a leading role in the regulation of AI, not just in its development. A number of the leading companies in AI, including Open AI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Meta, have their headquarters in the United States. “We have a moral, ethical and societal duty to ensure that AI is used and developed in a way that protects the public from potential harm,” Harris said when signing the decree. The measures taken are intended to serve as an international model.

The decree builds on a series of voluntary commitments that the American government agreed to with around a dozen technology companies over the summer. The developers of the most powerful AI systems must now subject their models to security tests and report the results to the authorities before they are published. This particularly applies to models that could pose a threat to national security, the economy or public health.

AI content watermarking

Federal authorities should also develop a method with which content generated by AI can be marked. The Biden government wants to counter the danger posed by so-called deepfakes – manipulated video and audio recordings. “That’s a way to determine whether it’s real or not,” Biden said. AI is often used to deceive people. Biden himself has already seen deepfakes of himself. He was amazed at how realistic the footage was and asked himself: “When the hell did I say that?”

Biden further directs federal agencies to ensure that AI systems are not used to create chemical, biological or nuclear weapons. In addition, cyber protection measures should be developed to protect critical infrastructure and software.

The decree also covers areas such as equality and civil rights and notes that AI could lead to worsening discrimination against disadvantaged groups in the justice system, health and housing. A report will also be prepared on the possible effects of AI on the labor market and measures will be taken to protect intellectual property when training AI models.

Easier entry for AI developers

With the measures, Biden also wants to cement the United States‘ leading position in the field of AI. Among other things, immigration authorities are asked to ease visa requirements for foreigners who want to work for American AI companies.

There were mixed reactions to the decree from the AI ​​industry. Microsoft sees it as “another critical step forward in regulating AI technology,” said Vice Chairman and President Brad Smith in a post on X writes.

Netchoice, a business association that also includes large tech companies such as Google and Meta, criticized Biden’s measures in a statement. The decree will lead to “preventing new companies and competitors from entering the market” and exposes investments in AI to the “whims of government bureaucrats”.

The scope of the decree is likely to be limited. Above all, it contains recommendations and guidelines for authorities and no mandatory measures for private companies. The exception is the obligation to submit high-performance AI models to the authorities before publication. This is done on the basis of the Defense Production Act, a law to protect national security. Biden sees his orders as a first step on the way to further regulations and calls on Congress to quickly pass corresponding laws.

