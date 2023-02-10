Listen to the audio version of the article

The Internet of Things and data. Drones and sensors for environmental monitoring and then remotely controlled aircraft. And the flight academy. The new challenge, in which monitoring and environmental protection is combined with technology, starts from the Enea research center in Brasimone in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines, in an area of ​​interest in the Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany regions and is called Exadrone.

It is a project carried out by Enea in collaboration with Metaprojects and which among the results sees hi-tech drones, equipped with internet of things (IoT) systems, Big data and innovative sensors for safety and environmental monitoring. And then an automation and control laboratory to design and test remotely piloted aircraft, a flight academy open to the public and considered “among the largest in Italy” for training pilots in critical scenarios. And also a “new range of technologically advanced sensors”.

In the new automation and control laboratory of the center that collaborates with research institutions in China, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada and the United States, new generation Lidar (Light Detection And Ranging) sensors have been developed and tested on drones « based on laser technologies developed by ENEA», useful for environmental monitoring and water analysis in real time, but also sensors for monitoring sites, nuclear installations and strategically important infrastructures such as bridges, viaducts and dams.

The new range of sensors, through new control algorithms and data management, as the researchers point out, “allows real-time monitoring of the possible presence of pollutants in surface waters, inspecting bridges, viaducts, dams by detecting critical issues or changes over time , monitor sites with possible radiological pollution, search for dispersed radioactive sources and inspect nuclear sites”.

Closely connected to research and experimentation activities, which range from mechatronic and electronic design, to research and consultancy in product development, the flight academy, for theoretical and practical training and the qualification to pilot drones for critical operations.