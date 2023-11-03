Big data, the Italian market grows by 18%

Listen to the audio version of the article

I

The Italian market for data analysis and management solutions (IT infrastructures, software and related services) will rise to 2.85 billion euros in 2023, with a significant increase (+18%) compared to the previous year and with a breakdown of investments that sees large companies covering 83% of the total figure and micro-enterprises and SMEs the remaining 17 percent. The banking sector and the telco-media sector are at the top in terms of spending volume while the manufacturing sector is ahead of everyone in terms of budget growth. Regarding small and medium-sized businesses, 74% of which carry out at least descriptive data analysis activities and 57% use software for data visualization and reporting, a clarification must be made immediately: their impact on turnover is limited – and in any case higher than the numbers of previous years – but it is expected that it will grow further, thanks to the cloud and the possibility of using solutions as a service at lower costs and risks. The photograph of the latest edition of the Big Data & Business Analytics Observatory of the Polytechnic of Milan, which will be presented in Milan on 7 November and which Il Sole 24 Ore previewed, is indicative and reflects the further (small) step in ahead of Italian companies in terms of data management.

In a year marked by the entry into the field of generative artificial intelligence and the consequent (re)focusing on the quality of the datasets to be entrusted to algorithms, the growing maturity of our companies therefore gives us hope. If the final objective, as the authors of the report write, is to build a data experience (understood as the overall experience of a user in each phase of relationship with the data) capable of making a difference, the path taken seems to be that right, although there are various critical elements and the need for acceleration is evident, especially at an organizational and cultural level.

Among the improvement indicators to refer to, according to Carlo Vercellis, scientific director of this Observatory, the significant decrease in “agnostic subjects” stands out, an unequivocal sign of a greater and generalized awareness of the importance of data for corporate life. 20% of large companies have in fact attributed to an executive figure (the chief data officer or the chief data & analytics officer) the responsibility of managing and valorising the data in a transversal logic across the organization and of being the basis of new forms of extra-company collaboration. Furthermore, compared to 2022, the number of enterprise-class organizations that reach the status of “advanced” in terms of ability to exploit data has increased – from 15% to 20%, a trend that reflects the now widespread presence of professional figures responsible for this role: 77% in fact have a data analyst, 49% a data scientist and 59% a data engineer. And if in the last two years the number of large companies with data governance roles and responsibilities has almost doubled (from 25% to 41% of the total), around a third (32% to be precise) proves to be still immature or in its early stages. steps. The warning that comes from Alessandro Piva, head of research at the Observatory, is explicit in this sense: «The strong interest does not always correspond to a decisive change of direction at a strategic level, therefore a further leap is needed to seize the opportunities offered by technologies such as Gen Ai, which more mature companies are already experimenting with in search of new ways to extract valuable insights from unstructured data.” The applications of AI based on large format language models, Vercellis confirms in this regard, are diverse and range from the creation of synthetic data to increase the quantity (and also compliance) of useful data to the contribution that the new AI can give to document classification and cataloging activities to improve programmers’ performance. And not only that: the experience of using tools like Chat Gpt can enter the company and put itself at the service of business figures by exploiting existing data analytics tools. The underlying problem, if anything, lies elsewhere, namely in the lack of specialized skills and in the evident mismatch between supply and demand of talent. In 2023, only 11% of corporate companies have introduced at least one professional figure who deals with data analysis or related activities (for example the implementation of machine learning models) and as many as 77% have had serious problems finding the required profiles.