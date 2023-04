After a weak post-pandemic period, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta are off to a stronger start to the new year.

Microsoft can look back on a very good first quarter – also because investments in the chatbot Chat-GPT brought it many positive headlines. Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

At the beginning of the year, the prospects for America’s technology companies, the heart of the local economy, seemed bleak – but this week showed that Big Tech started the new year stronger than many market observers had expected.