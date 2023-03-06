AI applications are currently very trendy – not least due to the great success of ChatGPT. Microsoft is now following suit and drilling out its in-house search engine Bing. Windows 11 users can now test the result themselves when they install the latest update.

AI search in Windows 11: Microsoft delivers new update

In addition to smaller patches, Microsoft also provides major updates for Windows 11 at regular intervals, which, among other things, give the operating system new functions. The build, called KB5022913, delivers various innovations, including one that is particularly groundbreaking. Because with the new Windows 11 version Microsoft introduces the AI-supported Bing search.

This works similar to the chat bot ChatGPT. Users can enter their specific questions directly into the search field, then Bing starts a chat in which the question is answered and further follow-up questions can be asked.

A brief insight into the function search of the new AI search can be seen in the new video from Microsoft:

The new Bing in Windows 11

The only limitation: the new Bing search is not automatically available to every Windows 11 user after the update. Interested parties must first register for the new function on the official website or be put on the waiting list. If you are selected for the program, you will receive an email from Microsoft and gain access to the new Bing feature.

The possibilities offered by chat bots like ChatGPT are endless. But if you can’t think of anything concrete right away, we’ve summarized a few food for thought here:

Windows 11 update offers many more features

But not only those interested in AI should be happy about the new Windows update. Microsoft also provides an interesting new function for iPhone owners. This allows you Pair your Apple phone with your Windows PC and about using iMessage.

Other practical innovations at a glance:

Video recordings of the screen can now also be made using the Snipping Tool.

In Notepad, users can now create different tabs and switch between them.

New tools to help users reduce their carbon footprint.

UI changes for touch devices to maximize screen real estate.

You can find the complete overview of all new functions in the official Microsoft blog entry.

The new Windows 11 update has not yet been installed automatically for you? This is how you can trigger the update manually:

