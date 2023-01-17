Bigme Galy is the world‘s first tablet computer that uses E Ink Gallery 3 color electronic paper technology. It has an 8-inch display with a resolution of 1920 x 1440 and is equipped with the Android 11 operating system.

A reader that can be used as a tablet

E-paper has the advantages of comfortable reading and power saving, but the biggest disadvantage is that the update speed of the screen is too slow, so it is mostly used as a reader instead of a normal screen. However, the Gallery 3 launched by Prism Technology is an extension of ACeP technology, which not only greatly improves the update speed, but also supports more delicate color display.

The feature of Gallery 3 is that it can blend thousands of colors with CMYW (cyan, magenta, yellow, white) and other four-color ink particles through the CMYK four-color separation mode used in printing, and maintain a very high update speed. In this mode, the speed even reaches 30ms (FPS is approximately equal to 33 frames), which can achieve a somatosensory handwriting experience without delay.

Bigme Galy is equipped with an 8-inch Gallery 3 technology color e-paper display with a resolution and display density of 1920 x 1440 and 300ppi, respectively, and a built-in 36-segment adjustable front light, which can present delicate images. In addition to supporting e-books in TXT, EPU, FB2, MOBI, RTF, PDF, CBZ, CBR, AWZ3 and other formats, users can also install various apps through the Google Play online store to browse more files in different formats.

▲Yuantai Technology Co., Ltd. explained the characteristics of Gallery 3 technology in the lecture.

The scheduled listing date of Bigme Galy is February 2023, and the scheduled price is HK$4,678 (approximately NT$18,420).