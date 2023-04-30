Bike computer on offer: currently 30% discount at Aldi!

PR / Business Insider

With a bike computer you can measure your speed, distance, ride time, cadence and calorie consumption while cycling.

This makes the small computers a perfect gadget for anyone who wants to keep track of their progress or optimize their training.

A GPS bike computer from Provelo is currently available from Aldi. Click here for the deal!*

The bike season is just around the corner and you want to be perfectly prepared for the first bike tours of the year? Then, in addition to the obligatory spring cleaning of your bike, you should also consider getting a bike computer! This allows you to find out more about your driving style – for example, you can find out how much distance you have covered and how fast you usually travel. A GPS bike computer from Provelo is currently available from Aldi. Here’s everything you need to know about the deal.

What is a bike computer anyway?

The most important things first: A bike computer is a small device that you can attach to your bike to record various information about the ride. This allows the computer to measure and display data such as speed, distance, ride time, average speed, elevation, incline, cadence and calories burned. Some models also have GPS capabilities that allow them to record and track the route. This makes cycle computers a useful tool for both recreational cyclists and professional cyclists to optimize their training or keep track of their own progress.

What should you look out for when buying a bike computer?

If you’re thinking about getting a bike computer, there are a few factors to consider when making your purchasing decision:

Think about which functions you need. Common features include speed, distance, ride time, average speed, elevation, incline, cadence, calorie, and GPS tracking. Choose a computer with a simple user interface and easy-to-access buttons that are quick to use while driving. Decide between wireless or wired computers. Wired computers are typically a little cheaper, while wireless computers tend to be less interference-prone and easier to install. Pay attention to the battery life of the cycle computer. Some models have replaceable batteries, while others have a rechargeable battery.

The Provelo GPS bike computer in the Aldi range

You can currently buy the GPS bike computer from Provelo for EUR 69.99 instead of EUR 99.99 from Aldi. The device impresses with precise data acquisition, 78 functions and its ANT+ and Bluetooth compatibility, thanks to which you can pair it with the power meter as well as with heart, cadence and speed sensors.

The Provelo GPS bike computer at a glance:

ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible

Easy to use thanks 4 button system

Individual training control with 78 functions

Integrated satellite systems GPS, Beidou and Glonass

LCD-Display mit 2.5 inches and backlight

and Compatible with the CoospoRide-App

Circa 5,7 x 1,8 x 8,6 Zentimeter

Weight: 80 Gramm

Including USB charging cable and Handlebar brackets