The 2nd edition of this event will take place on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April in Moncalieri (TO), in the Parco delle Vallere. Expo area, workshops, MTB track, meetings, excursions and “street food” will enliven this cycling event. Admission is free. Press release.

Bike Experience, the cycle tourism fair in Piedmont, this year reaches its second edition and multiplies the spaces and activities. The event in collaboration with the Piedmontese Po Protected Area Management Body will be held on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 April 2023, at Parco delle Vallere in Corso Trieste, 98 in Moncalieri (TO), from 10:00 to 18: 00. Two days of cycle tourism, travel, events and fun.

The event has the patronage of the Piedmont Region, the management body of the protected areas of the Piedmontese Po, the Metropolitan City of Turin, the Municipality of Moncalieri, Uisp Piemonte. Official inauguration on Saturday at 9.30 with the presence of politicians from the Piedmont Region, the Metropolitan City, the city of Moncalieri, Uisp Piemonte.

The objectives of the fair are to promote cycle tourism in Piedmont, to explore the beauties and resources of the territory of our region, but above all to try, share and exchange experiences in a relaxed and convivial atmosphere. There are many sections among which to wander, deepen and become passionate.

Expo village. Producers, traders and associations operating in cycle tourism and cycling. The public will be able to talk to experts in the sector, browse through the latest news and discover the beauty of our territory … The Expo Village, open from 10 to 18, will offer the visitor a route between touring bicycles, E-Bikes, Cargo-bikes , Folding, Gravel as well as accessories and clothing, cycle tourism proposals promoted by local bodies and associations operating in cycle tourism, up to the outdoor world, with the Ferrino base camp, and the plein air with ideas for on the road trips in campers.

Workshop. Basic mechanics to travel safely, advanced mechanics, bike packing, cleaning and maintenance and much more. Whether you’re a newbie or not, you’ll discover everything you need for your next cycling adventure.

Talk. Cycle travellers, cycle tourists, sportsmen and sports professionals talk about each other and converse with the public; stories, experiences and projects: because sharing is the soul of the fair. Nico Valsesia, Vittoria Bussi, Fabio Wolf, Serena Cugno with My Family Bike, Davide Mazzocco, Oliviero Alotto, Fabio Abbà, Andrea Rolando, Filippo Graglia, Gualtiero “Wally” Rossano, Silvio Spertino, Peppe Esposto, Team ThisAvventura, Elena Zappia with Stefano Scapitta, Elena Giardina, Albano Marcarini and then the precious advice of the nutritionist Chiara Gitto and the biomechanic and osteopath Marco Savattero.

Mtb track. Dedicated to young bikers, aged 6 and up, open from 11 to 17, where they will try their hand at an obstacle course in complete safety thanks to the supervision of the UISP National technicians. And then you can test the bikes on a route of about 2 km inside the Park.

Excursions. Why pedal alone when you can do it in company and discover the corners most loved by the locals? Every day you can choose from the scheduled excursions, which will start on Saturday with the “Gravellata” led by Gravel Bike Torino and will continue with the “Pedalata in Lilla” accompanied by MyFamilyBike and Serena Cugno with the support of Liv, to raise awareness of cycling feminine and family. Sunday 15, instead, a cycle tour led by Uisp and Torino Bike Experience and 160Bike with Fabio Wolf to promote cycle tourism as a form of therapy for sclerosis patients.

Cargo and new mobility. News and opportunities from the world of electric mobility, the cargo, a cargo vehicle, for work but also for leisure and folding bikes, bicycles that fold up and are easily transportable: to discover a new way of experiencing the space around us, urban and beyond, suitable for everyone. Sunday 15 Cargo Bike Day in collaboration with Fiab Torino Bike Pride, which will organize a route for and entertainment games for cargo owners and for those who want to try them.

Exclusively for the fair, the Italian leg of the Brompton World Championship

The riders will compete in a circuit to be repeated 10 times and then in the ability timed race to open and close their own Brompton, all organized with BIKE ID of Turin.

Outdoor. Here you will find the Ferrino Base Camp with an exhibition of tents, equipment and accessories for travel and cycling. And more campers and roof tents for your next adventures on the road.

Throughout the event you will be able to relax with the quality culinary proposals thanks to the Piedmontese Foodtruckers Van Ver Burger with vegetable cuisines, La Banda del Maslè with Piedmontese Coalvi meat and Ris8 which will offer first courses with high quality local products, all accompanied from Piedmontese craft beer produced by Edit of Turin and proposed by Bicierin and a high quality coffee “Ialty” cannot be missing.

Saturday 15 from 18:00 will be BIKE PARTYwith DJ sets and themed entertainment, to share the emotions of the day, and have a chat in the relaxed spirit of the cycling tourist.

Those arriving by bicycle will find a BIKE PARKING, within the fair area, with over 200 spaces.

To access the fair you need to register on the site www.bikepiemonte.it (recommended to avoid queues) or directly at the entrance. Admission and activities are FREE.

“We love the bicycle with everything it represents and we want to infect the visitor who, throughout the weekend, will be able to meet new cycle tourists, ride in company and meet many guests from the world of 2 wheels such as Vittoria Bussi, the fastest woman in the world in the record time on the track, Nico Valsesia, endurance champion, author of the book Fatigue does not exist, Oliviero Alotto ultrarunner, ultracyclist, Fabio Guglierminotti, president and founder of the 160CM association “and many others not to be missed…” dice Alexander Hippolytusorganizer and president of Torino Bike Experience.

