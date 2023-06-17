Bike prices are finally falling

Summer is calling, the bike season is here. Prices drop just in time. Two-wheeler fans shouldn’t hesitate any longer, but grab a bargain. We reveal which bikes you can hope for particularly good prices on – and why customers shouldn’t waste any time.

Racing bikes and mountain bikes cheaper: discounts attract sports cyclists

Hard times are coming to an end for passionate cyclists and occasional cruisers: In recent years, e-bikes, racing bikes, fixies, mountain bikes and cargo bikes have been more expensive than ever before. But the tide has turned. Buyers can now register again look forward to attractive offers.

This is the result of an evaluation of the price comparison portal Idealo for the mirror. Accordingly, above all two categories now really attractive for buyers again, because the Prices in May significantly compared to the previous year please are:

Road bikes: – 7 percent

Mountain bikes: – 16 percent

At first glance, a saving of seven or 16 percent doesn’t sound all that exciting. But on the one hand, this is the average price drop. So you can find even more attractive offers.

On the other hand, racing bikes and mountain bikes are explicitly tailored to the special requirements. The prices are often correspondingly higher even a small discount can save you hundreds of euros.

E-Bikes: Prices are still expensive

Citybikes und E-Bikes in general, according to Idealo evaluation more expensive become. Compared to the previous year, the pedelecs have once again 15 percent increased. Cargo bikes, on the other hand, are very stable in price.

The offer has improved across all categories. So it stands more choices available, after it had been difficult to get a bike for a long time. Idealo counts a plus of 24 percent for city bikes and 33 percent for e-bikes. The The selection of racing bikes has even increased by 64 percent (Source: Idealo via Spiegel).

This is also the reason why many dealers are now luring you with attractive offers: The warehouses are full to bursting, the goods have to go. The manufacturers are now also giving direct discounts because the Buying mood subsided has. According to Marcus Diekmann from the well-known German manufacturer Rose, the cold spring was not good for the industry.

New Bike: Bargain hunters should be quick

At least this problem has now been resolved. The summer weather makes for more interest again. Therefore, customers should be quick now if they want to take advantage of the discount situation, says Burkhard Stork, Managing Director of the German Bicycle Industry Association (ZIV): “If you don’t have a bike yet, you should grab it now.” Because the current Discount battle is quickly over as soon as the warehouses are empty again.