Bike startup Radish makes it to the finals

On Wednesday, Kitzbühel was the venue for the eighth station of the #believeinyourself Challenge: In the Smart Fashion, Sports & Lifestyle category, 7 startups pitched in front of a full house and a jury for entry into the final of Austria’s largest startup competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the Business chamber start-up service and trending topics. After the presentations of the 7 startups in the category, the jury knew: The winner is Radish.

Radish, founded by Florian Binder, Daniel Horak and Michael Mack, wants to give its users quick and easy access to the bike service. You can book appointments for service and repairs online and then bring your bike to one of the drop-off locations. Among other things, Radish cooperates with the Storebox storage network and with numerous partner bike workshops so that customers can drop off their bikes and pick them up again.

“Boom topic cycling as winner”

“I’m really happy that we’re making it to the final. I wouldn’t have expected that because there was extremely good competition with really good pitches,” says Florian Binder, CEO of Radish, about entering the final. “We are pleased that the booming topic of cycling has emerged as the winner. Now it’s about preparing the pitch for the final, because it’s up against the best of the best.”

Radish will now be pitching for the title “Startup of the Year” at the #believeinyourself Challenge finals on May 24th. The startups REEDuce, Worm Systems, Shopstory, Goldblatt, Holloid, Oktav and mySproggy have already qualified for the final. Radish sat down against the startups on pitch day in Kitzbühel Montreet by Nadine Schratzberger, Ride Your Art by Tim Noehrer, t7berlin von Larissa Pitkevich, tomorrow golf by Lukas Peherstorfer and Raphael Blasi, Under the Hours by Mona Heiss as well The painter von Desiree Schier and Daniel Kopeinik prevail (All information about the startups that took part here).

#believeinyourself Challenge: Register now for the grand finale in Vienna for free!

“Bike repair for the 21st century”

“Radish won because the wheel market is one of the hottest future stocks right now with incredible growth prospects. The startup brings bicycle repairs into the 21st century,” said jury spokesman Bernd Krainbucher from the Zirbitzkogel snow sports school. “The bikeron is very easy, but the repair is often a gauntlet. The startup solves a real problem and can also scale well.” Sitting next to Krainbucher Thomas Hechenberger, board member of the Sparkasse Kitzbuehel, Viktoria Veider-Walser, Managing Director of Kitzbühel tourism, and Martin Granig, startup representative of Junge Wirtschaft Tirol, on the jury.

The keynote of the pitch day came from Patrik Cesky, Senior Investment Manager at Erste Private Capital. Cesky gave insights into the current fundraising situation in times of high inflation and reticence among business angels and VCs, and explained Erste Private Capital’s strategy for financing later-stage startups.

In addition to the ticket for the final of the #believeinyourself challenge, Radish received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as 2 annual licenses for wîse up, the digital training and further education platform of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

The pictures of the pitch:

All photos © Studio Neo