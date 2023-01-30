The growth of bicycles

Getting to the heart of the results of the report, important confirmations come from the universe of pedal mobility regarding the number of municipalities in which the transport of bicycles on public transport is allowed (58%) and that of the cities that have set up interchange points bikes in all or at least one railway station: from 74% in 2020 to 77% in 2021.

Only good news on the infrastructure front, with the average availability of cycle paths reaching 9.86 equivalent meters per 100 inhabitants after the 2020 exploit (it was 9.5 in 2020, +38% compared to 2015) . As for the services of bike sharingalso investigated through the data of the National Sharing Mobility observatory, Milan, Turin, Bologna, Florence and Padua alone account for 71% of the total fleet available in all capital cities.

Furthermore, in 2021 the total number of fixed-station shared bikes was 12,184, of which 2,272 with pedal assistance and 9,912 traditional, up compared to 2020 by 2.7% and 7% respectively. Among the cities with the highest number of withdrawals we find Milan, Brescia, Florence, Padua, Turin and Bologna, all around one million withdrawals per year, except for Milan which records 4 million withdrawals in 2021. The total number of annual withdrawals increases by 7 % compared to the previous year.

Finally, the percentage of municipalities where electric recharging points for pedal assisted bicycles are available is also growing, going from 38% in 2015 to 46% in 2021 (it was 42% in 2020).

Motorcycles, irrepressible passion

The use of mopeds, motorcycles and scooters is also growing in Italian cities, with an average of 13.53 motorcycles per 100 inhabitants (there were 12.5 in 2017). As anticipated, on the motorized two-wheeler front, where there is also a significant percentage growth in the electricity market (+59%), overall access to the lanes reserved for public transport is still limited: a possibility not permitted in fact in 1989 % Some cities.