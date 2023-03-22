Home Technology Bill Gates: AI is a sea change, like chips and the internet
Bill Gates: AI is a sea change, like chips and the internet

Bill Gates: AI is a sea change, like chips and the internet

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates says the development of artificial intelligence (AI) is the most important technological advance in decades. In a post on his personal blog, he called artificial intelligence as fundamental as the creation of the microprocessor, the personal computer, the Internet, and the cell phone.

“It will change the way people work, learn, travel, get healthcare, and communicate with each other,” Bill Gates said in a post reflecting on the possible applications of tools like the ChatGPT chatbot.

Developed by OpenAI, a Microsoft-funded startup – of which Bill Gates is still a consultant – with a multi-billion dollar investment, ChatGPT is an AI chatbot programmed to answer online questions, using natural human-like language.

It’s not the only AI-powered chatbot out there, with Google recently introducing rival Bard. Amazon also has an artificial intelligence project.

