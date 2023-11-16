Bin Laden’s “Letter to America” ​​goes viral on TikTok: the Guardian deletes it 21 years after publication

The “Letter to America” ​​that Osama Bin Laden supposedly wrote in 2002 – one year after the attack on the Twin Towers – suddenly went viral again on TikTok, where some content creators claim that the criticisms and accusations made by the founder of Al-Qaeda towards the USA and their foreign policy are partly founded.

In the three-page document released twenty-one years ago, Bin Laden explained to Americans – and in particular “to the younger ones” – the reasons that led to the 9/11 attacks which hit the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon .

If you search “Letter to America” on TikTok you get numerous videos, including some that have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. In one of these a girl, Lynette Adkins, asks users of the social network to stop whatever they are doing and read the document written by Bin Laden. “Then let me know what you think – says the girl – because I had an existential crisis and I think it’s the same for many others. I need someone to share it with”. In her comments on her video there are those who write: “I just read it, she just opened my eyes.”

Another user posted the full text of the letter in his video, stating: “We have been lied to all our lives, I remember the people celebrating when Bin Laden was captured and killed. The world deserves better than what it has received by this country [gli Usa, ndr]”.

In 2002, Bin Laden reportedly wrote his “letter to America” ​​to motivate terrorist attacks on the United States. The first part of the document is the one that is still relevant after twenty-one years, and the reason why it probably suddenly went viral. Bin Laden in fact reproaches the US for having supported the creation and maintenance of a State of Israel on Palestinian territory.

“Every person who contributed to this crime must pay the price, and pay it heavily” we read in the document which – among other things – justifies the killing of civilians because with their taxes they would have contributed to the foreign policy “which has destroyed our homes in Palestine.”

Reading Bin Laden’s words for the first time, some young TikTok users questioned the way America reported the 9/11 attacks. “The idea that was sold to us is shocking – writes one user – that these people woke up one day and suddenly started hating us. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Renewed interest in the “Letter to America” ​​led to the Guardianone of the major European newspapers, a delete the document which he had published in its entirety in 2002 and which had therefore lasted for more than two decades on the web.

Even now, if you search for “Letter to America” ​​on Google, one of the first results is the web page of Guardian which hosted the letter and now, instead, contains a simple warning: “The document was removed on November 15, 2023”.

A full version of the letter it can however be consulted on the official website of the US Director of National Intelligence.

