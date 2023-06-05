Binance, still trouble in the US: the SEC wants to take CZ to court

The US Securities and Exchange Commission wants to take Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) to court.

New American investigation against Binance: after the Washington DOJ accused Binance of failing to comply with international sanctions against Russia, today it is the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to accuse Binance of operating illegally in the United States, with a lawsuit that also involves the founder of the platform.

