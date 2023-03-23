Home Technology Bing can now also design AI-based images
Microsoft has given its own search engine another update. Bing Ki-generated text-based images can now be created. All important information at a glance.

Bild: Bing (Screenshot)

After Microsoft integrated the voice assistant ChatGPT a few weeks ago, another AI tool is now following. With the “Bing Image Creator” any text input can be transformed into images with the help of artificial intelligence. The technology is based on the OpenAI model DALL-E.

“When you enter a description of an image, provide additional context such as location or activity, and select an art style, Image Creator generates an image of your own liking,” reads the official announcement.

The function can already be tested at bing.com/images/create. A Microsoft account is required and initially only English entries are possible. The Image Creator is basically free. However, paid “boosts” can also be purchased to speed up the image creation process. Without “boosts” there can be a waiting period of several hours between each generation.

These images were delivered after we wished for a gold gaming keyboard on a wooden desk with mystical lighting. Except for the key labels, the pictures have actually turned out quite well.

A total of four different images are generated in each pass. Are the results convincing? This differs from case to case. Abstract things are usually presented very well. With really realistic representations, especially of people, the tool still has its problems. Try it yourself.

