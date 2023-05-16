Bing wants to be the new default search engine

Mozilla Firefox currently still relies on Google for the standard search. But that could change soon.

Bild: Mozilla Firefox

Bing could become the new default search engine in Mozilla Firefox. As reported by The Information, Microsoft is poised to outbid Google in the battle for standard search this year. With this one wants to secure further shares in the browser market.

That shouldn’t be cheap. According to media reports, Google is currently paying more than 450 million US dollars per year for the place as a standard search. At the same time, this also accounts for a large part of the turnover that Mozilla generates overall.

Financially, the newly sparked competition for the Internet browser could definitely be worthwhile. Nevertheless, Mozilla will probably think twice about whether a change really makes sense. Google is still the most popular search engine among users – by a huge margin.

As current figures show, Google has a market share of more than 86 percent. Bing, on the other hand, is used by just under 7 percent of users. A change of search engine could also cause dissatisfaction among Firefox users.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is doing everything it can to further improve its in-house Bing. First the ChatGPT language model was integrated, then a text-to-image generator based on the OpenAI model DALL-E was added. The number of users in the coming months will show whether this tactic works.

Quelle: The Information