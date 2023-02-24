After the launch of the web version, today Microsoft announces the preview of the new mobile applications Bing and Edge: in fact, 64% of web searches start from smartphones. Available on iOS and Android, the Bing mobile app offers a new look and new search experience. By touching the Bing icon at the bottom, a chat session will open in which you can interact with the same methods available so far from the desktop. Also, with the introduction of the new Bing mobile app, Microsoft is adding voice access, one of the most requested features by users in the preview phase. Available on mobile and desktop, voice search offers greater versatility in searching for and receiving answers from Bing. For those with preview access, the new Bing experience will be available starting on the Microsoft Edge mobile app homepage.





Bing comes to Skype

Continuing the strategy of integrating AI into other programs as well, Microsoft then introduces Bing for Skype powered by Artificial Intelligence. Used by more than 36 million people every day to connect, call and chat with users from all over the world, Skype integrates the new Bing to allow the creation of new scenarios and useful and fun features.

Available today in preview, the new Bing for Skype can provide helpful, real-time answers to every question. Updating and refining this innovative feature will allow Microsoft to implement it in the future also in other communication apps, such as Teams.

Emotions, lies, mistakes: the double life of Bing

The chats get longer

Furthermore, to respond to requests from the community of testers who have expressed their willingness to exploit the capabilities of Bing even in extended conversations, Microsoft has decided to restore longer chats with Bing, so as to be able to search more effectively and interact better with the chat function and the company is working to find the best way to do it responsibly. So the chats available per session go from 5 to 6, expanding the capacity to 60 total chats per day, with the aim of reaching 100 chats per day. In addition, Microsoft is starting to test an additional option that will allow users to choose the tone of the discussion, from Precise – which will focus on shorter, research-focused answers – to Balanced, to Creative – which will provide longer and more detailed answers .