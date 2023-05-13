Biomotion Technologies achieves victory in Graz

The ninth city pitch of the #believeinyourself challenge took place in Graz on Tuesday. Seven promising young companies competed in the Schlossbergsaal of the Steiermärkische Sparkasse in the Health, MedTech & BioTech category. In front of a live audience and a jury, the startups pitched for entry into the final of Austria’s largest startup competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce and Trending Topics. In the end, Biomotion Technologies, which focuses on the field of 3D bioprinting, emerged victorious.

Biomotion Technologies from Vienna wants to make 3D bioprinting more accessible and reproducible. This is a technology similar to 3D printing that uses biological material such as human cells. The bioprinters that the startup is building are intended to reduce the “reject rate” of biological tissues. The young company is primarily targeting pharmaceutical companies and suppliers of 3D-printed tissues as test systems.

“We look forward to making new contacts”

Gregor Weisgrab, CEO and co-founder of Biomotion Technologies, was able to inspire the jury with his pitch on Tuesday. His joy was all the greater at reaching the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. “We are already looking forward to the new contacts that we can make here. At the finale, we expect to make contact with investors who share our vision,” says Weisgrab.

Biomotion Technologies will now pitch for the title “Startup of the Year” at the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge on May 24th. The startups REEDuce, Worm Systems, Shopstory, Goldblatt, Holloid, Oktav, mySproggy and Radish have already qualified for the final. Biomotion Technologies was able to assert itself in Graz against its rivals SkinScreener, Arcletic, Vigilios, BRAVE Analytics, CompreVie and HeldYn (all information about the startups that competed here).

“Excited about the future of startups”

The decision was not easy for the top-class jury in Graz, because the participating startups have very diverse and exciting concepts. “Today we have seen business models that show very different levels of maturity. In the end, after the discussion, we found each other at Biomotion and are very happy with this decision. But we are also very excited about the future of the other candidates,” said jury spokesman Oliver Kröpfl, board member of Steiermärkische Sparkasse, on Tuesday.

In addition to Kröpfl, the jury also included Georg Zenker, CEO of Zen11 Holding GmbH, Carina Roth, investment manager at Calm/Storm Ventures and Julian Pekler, managing director of Gratia Gesellschaft mbH.

As with every City Pitch of the #believeinyourself Challenge, there was also an exciting keynote in Graz. This came on Tuesday from Lucanus Polagnoli, founder of the Viennese VC Calm/Storm Ventures. Polagnoli gave insights into the ever-growing digital health sector from the perspective of investors.

In addition to the ticket for the final of the #believeinyourself challenge, Biomotion Technologies received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as 2 annual licenses each for wîse up, the digital training and further education platform of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

The pictures of the pitch:

Alle Fotos © Trending Topics