March 2023: Bionic-Clean is a sales partner of HECOSOL

Learning from nature – the lotus effect

In a world where close coexistence creates challenges for surface protection, permanent surface sealing technologies are solutions to the daily challenges:

To improve effective protection against infectious diseases.

Responsible use of our food resources.

An increase in energy efficiency to reduce costs and energy consumption.

The reduction of costs and the use of chemical disinfectants and cleaning agents – “easy to clean”

For effective environmental protection!

In this context, Bionic-Clean and HECOSOL® have entered into a close sales cooperation. Together they offer potentially interested parties comprehensive know-how in this future-oriented area.

HECOSOL® competent company as a developer, specialist and consultant and leader in effective, permanent surface sealing. The antimicrobial HECOSOL® technologies offered by Bionic-Clean gently and protectively seal the surfaces of all kinds of materials. The surface seal is applied using a special process that ensures homogeneous surface coverage. It is compatible with materials such as glass, stainless steel, wood, stone and leather. It can be applied in existing facilities on walls, furnishings such as desks and seating furniture, and in air conditioners.

The coating is transparent, odorless and very abrasion-resistant. It works independently of external factors such as light and climate. In addition, HECOSOL®-TiTANO adsorbs volatile organic compounds such as VOCs, acetone and formaldehyde and thus actively contributes to improving the indoor climate.

Bionic-Clean and HECOSOL® stand for innovative, effective and sustainable solutions in the field of surface protection. They are committed to protecting people’s health while ensuring responsible use of resources.

Bionic-Clean the partner for permanent surface protection

Technologies for permanent surface protection play an outstanding role today and in the future. Living closer together requires solutions for:

improving effective protection against infectious diseases

responsible use of our food resources

increasing energy efficiency to reduce costs and energy consumption

minimizing cleaning, disinfection and labor costs

Contact

Bionic-Clean GbR

Benjamin Kansog

Fliednerweg · 35394 Giessen T 5

35394 Giessen

+49 641 9481370 +49 176 321408

https://bionic-clean.de