Bionic leaf to capture energy from rain and wind

The Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), which is spread across various locations around Italy, and each location focuses on specific technologies, presents its own “bionic leaf” project. We are talking specifically about the Genoa office, where the first prototype of this object is being worked onpart of the Bio-Robotics branch. Just the interaction between living organisms and artificial technologies represents one of the most fascinating sectors of this branch, and this design involves a leaf that is capable of generating energy from both wind and raindrops when integrated into plants. In summary: an artificial leaf, and this leads us to wonder “How far will technology go in the future?”.

Composition and application of the bionic leaf

The Bio-Leaf in question is composed of a layer of silicon elastomer (family of synthetic elastomers, with silicon and oxygen atoms instead of carbon atoms) on the underside, which generates and collects static charges that are generated by the movement of the natural leaves.

While on the upper side, there is a layer of fluorinated ethylene propylene (FEP), also known as Teflon which is clearly carcinogenic but like all the experimental phases of a project, it is necessary to understand how it works with the aim of optimizing it and eliminating its presence.

Fabian Meder, IIT graduate student in soft robotics and biomimicry, explains that

“When leaves move in the wind, the two surfaces touch and separate, creating static charges on the leaf cuticle and on our device. These charges are induced in the internal cellular tissue of the plant, generating a current that we can collect through an electrode inserted into the plant tissue.”

In particular, for the moment, the smart leaf should be able to guarantee sufficient energy to power an LED lampbut possible applications could meet with various sectors, which agriculture and environmental monitoring, considered a hypothetical further step forward in renewable energy.

The first test was carried out by inserting “the device” between the leaves of a live oleander (belonging to the shrub family). From the information collected it was noted that individual water droplets generate energy spikes in excess of 40 volts and 15 microamperes, enough to directly power 11 LED lights. The same structure is able to collect wind energy through the oscillations of the leaves.

The researchers then noted that the smart leaf is able to generate more energy than other known technologies that work mainly on wind energy. The same researchers are working to register a patent for the device in order to better understand the possible market scenarios and achieve the use of this bionic leaf in fields of common use in the not so distant future, as already mentioned at the beginning, for example in agriculture, thus opening up new scenarios that may concern “intelligent agriculture” and the world of the IoT.

Edited by Giulio Montanaro.