BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, announced yesterday the motherboard models that can support AMD’s latest AMD RyzenTM 7000X3D processor.

AMD’s latest processors released today include RyzenTM 9 7950X3D, RyzenTM 9 7900X3D and RyzenTM 7 7800X3D. The RyzenTM 7000 series processors combined with 3D V-Cache technology provide excellent performance. BIOSTAR’s AMD-AM5 platform motherboards include the flagship model X670E VALKYRIE , The B650EGTQ and B650M-SILVER motherboards of the RACING series are the first to support the latest processors, fully exerting top performance and energy efficiency, and are excellent choices for gamers, content creators and consumers with heavy usage needs.

X670E VALKYRIE, Racing B650EGTQ, and B650M-SILVER motherboards are equipped with various specifications, including DDR5, PCIe 5.0, and M.2 slots, as well as advanced and complete cooling solutions, allowing gamers to fully experience the excellent performance of the new processors.

The perfect combination of AMD’s latest AMD RyzenTM 7000X3D processor and BIOSTAR motherboard will be the best choice for gamers, content creators and other consumers!

BIOSTAR Microtech International Corp. (BIOSTAR Co., Ltd., referred to as BIOSTAR Biostar), is an international supplier of computer motherboards, gaming-grade motherboards, graphics cards, solid-state drives, industrial computers, health care solutions and motorcycle starter batteries. brand. Since its establishment in 1986, Biostar has become a leading brand in the IT industry and the e-sports industry. In order to pursue the best quality and design aesthetics, Biostar continues to invest heavily in industrial design, R&D innovation, and global brand marketing, in order to continuously surpass excellence and race for the future; with the spirit of Powered by BIOSTAR, it provides more innovative products and creates Technology new life.