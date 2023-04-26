Home » BIOSTAR launches BIOS update to limit RYZEN 7000X3D voltage to improve CPU security and stability | XFastest News
by admin
BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, announced today that it has released BIOS updates for X670E VALKYRIE, RACING B650EGTQ and B650M-SILVER motherboards. In order to prevent the related risk of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processor being damaged due to voltage problems, this BIOSTAR BIOS update limits the voltage of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processor to ensure improved processor security.

Recently it was reported that AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processors could be damaged when using voltage assist overclocking, so BIOSTAR reacted immediately and released a BIOS update with a voltage limiter.

BIOSTAR’s new BIOS update can prevent overvoltage and reduce the risk of damage to 7000X3D series processors. It also has a PBO (Precision Boot Overclocking, Default: Auto) function, which can provide the highest voltage while limiting the voltage to ensure safety. Excellent performance!

The list of supported models and BIOS is as follows:

*For more information, please refer to the BIOSTAR official website.
*BIOSTAR reserves the right to add or change support for any processor at any time.

