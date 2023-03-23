Biotechnology: How a pioneer wants to make an organ factory a reality



Martine Rothblatt was a successful satellite entrepreneur when her daughter was diagnosed with a fatal lung disease. She then got into the biotech industry, founded the pharmaceutical company United Therapeutics and had drugs developed there that helped her daughter survive. Today, many other patients also benefit from this decision.

But the new therapy is only a temporary solution. One day, a lung transplant may well be needed. Rothblatt has therefore decided to solve this problem as well. It invests in “organ factories”: in farms with pigs as organ donors and in laboratories where organs are produced using 3D printing.

Whether kidneys, liver, heart or lungs: the need for organs is great. There are typically around 100,000 people on the transplant waiting list in the United States alone. Thousands die every year because the wait is simply too long. According to the German Organ Transplant Foundation, around 8,500 people in Germany are hoping for a new organ.

Organs from the pig farm and from the 3D printer

Rothblatt’s first vision was a farm where pigs would be raised to provide organs for humans. The project got a boost when the first xenotransplantation of a pig kidney to a brain-dead human took place in 2021. Six more transplants of this type followed. A year later, a pig heart was transplanted into a living patient with severe heart failure. However, the man died two months after the operation, presumably not because of a rejection reaction of the organ, but because of an infection. A new germ-free pig farm that is expected to provide organs for clinical trials next year is under construction.

However, even these pigs will probably never deliver a transplantable lung that Rothblatt’s daughter actually needs. Because lungs are particularly susceptible to immune attacks, as experiments with monkeys have shown. The entrepreneur is therefore using a second approach at the same time: organs that are produced using 3D printing. Researchers are currently printing detailed lung models from biopolymers in a former textile factory. According to the idea, these structures could be populated with cells from patient tissue in order to minimize the risk of immune rejection.

First printed organs presented

A year ago, Rothblatt presented the first printed lungs. The organs are about the size of a football and have a spongy structure. The pulmonary alveoli replicate around 4,000 kilometers of capillaries. It is true that it takes up to three weeks to print structures as detailed as a lung. But the method allows the production of any shape, down to the size of individual cells. “I believe there is no part of the body that cannot be 3D printed, including the colon and brain tissue,” says Rothblatt.

But there is also criticism. “It’s still a long way to a lung,” says Jennifer Lewis, who works on bioprinting at Harvard University. “There has been significant investment that smart people see as an opportunity. But the whole thing has been blown up quite a bit. It’s a framework, it’s a beautiful shape, but it’s not a lung.”

The entrepreneur Rothblatt, on the other hand, leaves no doubt. She sees only challenges and expects the first printed lungs to be implanted in a human’s chest within this decade.

