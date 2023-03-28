In a recent report from VentureBeat, BioWare appears to be going all-in on Dragon Age: The Dreadnought. In addition to utilizing the Mass Effect team to help create the game, the latest fantasy RPG also sees the return of series veteran Mark Darla.

Darla’s return is rather interesting, as he left BioWare in late 2020 along with studio general manager Kathy Hudson. While he hasn’t returned to his previous executive producer role, he’s taking on an advisory role on Dragon Age: Dreadnought.

The fact that the Mass Effect team will soon be working on Dragon Age: The Dreadnought shouldn’t scare fans of the sci-fi series, as its current team is small and the upcoming game is still in pre-production, That means the next Mass Effect is unlikely to go back years from the team’s work into Dreadnought.

Without even a release window for Dragon Age: Dreadnought, it’s hard to believe the game will be finished anytime soon. Then again, with more and more substantial updates in the news, chances are we’ll see more of the game soon.