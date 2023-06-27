Bioware leaves Star Wars to focus on Dragon Age and Mass Effect – Star Wars: The Old Republic

Earlier this month, IGN’s Rebekah Valentine reported that Bioware was preparing to outsource Star Wars: The Old Republic in order to focus on their massive single-player game. As usual, she was right.

Bioware confirmed that Broadsword will take over as developer on Star Wars: The Old Republic from now on. This is great news for those still playing MMORPGs, as these developers will continue to bring more content to the game and keep it updated. As part of this transition, much of Bioware’s SWTOR team was also proposed to move to Broadsword, while others unfortunately had to be let go.

The reason for the latter is that Bioware left Star Wars: The Old Republic forStay “focused on being a leader in developing immersive, emotionally rich single-player games”.Basically, they put everyone and everything into making Dragon Age: Dreadnought and Mass Effect 4. That’s great news for a Norwegian who absolutely loves these kinds of Bioware games.

