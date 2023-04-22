Home » Bird Life published app for amateur birders
Bird Life published app for amateur birders

Bird Life published app for amateur birders

A new app aims to make bird watching even more informative: more than 300 species in Austria can be identified, information is provided on their appearance, distribution and habitat.

BirdLife Austria and the developer “Sunbird Images OHG” have released the “Vögel in Österreich” app. This means that 307 species can be identified in Austria. This was reported by the bird protection organization in a broadcast. In addition to distribution maps for Europe and Austria, species could be compared to simplify identification.

“Springtime is when demand for bird identification tools is high,” says BirdLife’s Lisa Lugerbauer. “Because at this time of year the birds are particularly active and draw attention to themselves with loud songs and courtship rituals. In the garden or on a walk, the identification book is not always at hand – but the app on the smartphone is,” it said. It is an identification aid for anyone interested, tailored to the local bird life.

Descriptions, pictures and habitat

In addition to classic illustrations and descriptions of the size, local distribution or habitat of Austrian breeding bird species as well as regular migrants and winter guests, the app also offers images of bird eggs, distribution maps, sound recordings and videos.

In the basic version, the app can be used free of charge and contains an extensive content and function package. “This includes 307 bird species, including species portraits, cut-out photos, identification boards and a range of information on each bird species. It is also possible to compare similar bird species with one another.” In addition, there is a paid extension with more functions. The app is available for IOS and Android. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the organization.

