We’ve gotten two new cups so far, for a total of eight new tracks, with each new wave ranging from the Booster Course Pass to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But when the fourth wave comes this spring, things will be different because we actually get a new driver.

Birdo, who debuted as a character in the Mario series in 1988 (Super Mario Bros. 2), will join the game this time around. Birdo is playable in the Gamecube classic Mario Kart: Double Dash, and fittingly, we get the classic track from that game too;Yoshi’s Island.

Wave 4 will be released this coming spring, and we’ll have more information on the other seven tracks, which will be included at a later date. Check out Birdo and Yoshi’s Island below, and now that there are new characters on the table, who would you like to see added in future waves (we vote for Dixie Kong)?