Bit.Trip Rerunner Announces 150+ New Levels

Do you remember the Bit.Trip series? The first game was released in 2009, and it became so popular that seven games (sequels and spinoffs) followed. The last one was 2018’s Runner 3, and we haven’t seen the main character CommanderVideo since then.

Now, developer Choice Provision thinks it’s time to bring him back, announcing the Bit. Trip Rerunner. There’s no confirmation of the format or even release for Windows, but the developer wrote:

“Over 150 new levels, each with increasing challenges. Use the RUNNER-MAKER tool to unleash your creativity, create and share your own levels. New game mechanics inspired by the original BIT. Journey game Plus the original runner.

Did you miss the CommanderVideo and Bit.Trip series?

