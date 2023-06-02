Bitfender’s GravityZone Security for Mobile Focuses on Secur…

Bitdefender is a global leader in cybersecurity. Present today GravityZone Security for Mobile, a solution designed to provide enterprises with advanced mobile threat detection (MTD) and protection for Android, iOS and Chromebook devices, including Chrome extensions. The new offering helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and their customers gain in-depth visibility into their mobile solutions. The goal is to prevent, protect, detect and respond to cyberattacks affecting mobile devices, applications and operating systems.

GravityZone Security for Mobile against the work of hackers

With over 6.8 billion smartphones in use worldwide, the hacker they have ample scope to exploit vulnerabilities and target unwitting users. The rise of mobile threats, in particular phishing, ransomware and zero-day attacks, is increasingly driving companies across all industries to adopt mobile security features. According to the 2023 report “Market Guide for Mobile Threat Defense” di Gartner, “By 2025, more than half of companies in regulated industries will have a security solution for iOS and Android devices.” The report states: “Most importantly, we have evidence that some of the biggest recent attacks included at least one step involving mobile devices.”

GravityZone Security for Mobile, the opinion of Andrei Florescu, deputy general manager and SVP products, Bitdefender

“Companies continue to rely on their employees. They work remotely from anywhere using personal devices to connect to corporate networks and resources. This has led to an often vulnerable attack surface.”. he stated Andrei Florescu, deputy general manager and SVP products, Bitdefender Business Solutions Group.

“Hackers are increasingly targeting mobile devices as an entry point for attacks. It is imperative that enterprises have an advanced mobile threat detection solution in place as part of their broader endpoint security strategy. GravityZone Security for Mobile is another example of how we deliver reliable threat prevention, protection, detection and response across all platforms. To help companies protect data and strengthen their cyber resilience.”

Cosa offre Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Mobile

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Mobile offers advanced mobile threat protection and against mobile attack vectors. Leveraging Bitdefender’s industry-leading anti-malware solutions and advanced threat intelligence, this type of security enables businesses a variety of safeguards. Including scan applications, monitor device health, protect against malicious apps and phishing attacks, and much more, to strengthen your overall cybersecurity posture.

Main features and benefits

Effective security for mobile devices. GravityZone Security for Mobile leverages powerful anti-malware technologies. They are powered by real-time threat intelligence and machine learning technologies, both on and off the device, to detect known and unknown threats and malicious applications. Enterprises can audit mobile applications and monitor mobile endpoints to ensure compliance with designated security policies. On-device anti-phishing technologies protect against phishing attacks without slowing you down. While web access controls prevent employees from visiting compromised or malicious websites.

Network protection . Detects network-based threats and correlates them with tactics and techniques used in MITER ATT&CK security assessments. GravityZone Security for Mobile enables enterprises to prevent, detect and respond to network threats to the mobile channel. Such as reconnaissance attempts (where a hacker surreptitiously gathers information about a company’s information systems). But also weak security connections and man-in-the-middle attacks, where hackers try to intercept multi-factor authentication codes sent to mobile devices.

. Stay abreast of mobile device vulnerabilities. GravityZone Security for Mobile offers device monitoring. It is used to detect vulnerabilities, lack of encryption, jailbreaking, root access and obsolete devices that no longer receive the latest security updates. Integrate with existing enterprise and mobile security solutions. Bitdefender security integrates with Bitdefender GravityZone unified console. Enables customers to extend security beyond traditional endpoints and enjoy centralized management from a single platform. GravityZone Security for Mobile complements existing Mobile Device Management (MDM), Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), Unified Endpoint Management, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solutions in enterprises. Ensuring effective protection and easy deployment on all mobile endpoints.

Availability

GravityZone Security for Mobile is already available for Bitdefender GravityZone cloud solutions. Including GravityZone Cloud MSP Security, or for Bitdefender’s MDR (Managed Detection and Response) service.