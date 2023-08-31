BitSummit: Showcasing Indie Games and Embracing External Talent in the Gaming Industry

BitSummit: Showcasing Indie Games and Fostering Collaboration in the Gaming Industry

From July 14th to 16th, the city of Kyoto played host to the highly anticipated game exhibition, BitSummit. This event served as a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as individual game developers, to showcase their “indie games” – those developed with a limited number of people and a shoestring budget. With a growing fan base and industry professionals from game companies in attendance, BitSummit proved to be a valuable opportunity for early signings and promotion.

The brainchild behind BitSummit is Dylan Cuthbert, who hails from the UK and serves as the representative of Q-Games in Kyoto City. Cuthbert’s vision, sparked in 2013, was to create a unique publicity opportunity distinct from the Tokyo Game Show, where large companies typically dominate. Fast forward to the present, and BitSummit 2023 attracted an impressive 24,000 visitors over the course of three days. The exhibition hall was adorned with numerous LCD screens, allowing attendees to witness firsthand the captivating gameplay of these indie gems.

More than 100 individuals and companies participated in BitSummit, with notable presence from gaming giant Nintendo. The company set up a booth specifically for indie games that were playable on their popular “Nintendo Switch” console. In recent years, Nintendo has seen a significant rise in the popularity of digital downloads, with 80% of their Switch software being the download version. In contrast to the boxed versions offered by larger game companies, the download version caters to a larger pool of individual creators. Nintendo’s active support for indie game developers was evident in their booth, as they expressed a genuine desire to assist and promote these talented individuals.

Nintendo’s commitment to collaboration and openness dates back to their early years. While other Japanese companies pursued vertical integration, handling all aspects of production and assembly internally, Nintendo opted for horizontal division of labor. They relied on external companies for the production and assembly of their iconic red and white gaming consoles. Furthermore, Nintendo has consistently disclosed the performance specifications of their products, making it easier for other companies to develop game software. Their business model of incorporating third-party developers on their own platform predates Apple’s similar approach in the United States.

Nintendo’s unique business model can be attributed to their challenging development experience. Initially established as a playing card manufacturer in 1889, the company had no prior experience in the gaming or electronics industry. Their first portable game console, “Game & Watch,” was plagued by counterfeit products from other manufacturers. Nintendo realized that relying solely on their own resources limited their ability to deliver innovative and high-quality products. Consequently, they embraced a model that harnessed external talent to enhance their offerings.

Industry professionals attending BitSummit were determined to seize the opportunity for collaboration and talent scouting. This includes major publishing houses, who apply their expertise from manga to games, in search of the next big hit that represents Japan’s gaming prowess.

In an era of rapid technological advancements and easy access to information, the gaming industry has witnessed an increasing reliance on external talent. Nintendo’s openness and willingness to collaborate has allowed them to maintain their industry leadership for over four decades. They have consistently been ahead of the curve, embracing the changing landscape and evolving trends.

BitSummit provided a glimpse into the ever-expanding world of indie gaming while fostering collaboration and innovation within the gaming community. As the industry continues to evolve and adapt, events like BitSummit are crucial in showcasing the talent and creativity of indie developers, while also highlighting the importance of collaboration in pushing the boundaries of gaming.

