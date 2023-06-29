Home » BizBang Show, the digital transformation of companies
Technology

BizBang Show, the digital transformation of companies

by admin
BizBang Show, the digital transformation of companies

BizBang Show will be held on 8/9 November atAllianz MiCo of Milan and wants to support the digital transformation process of Italian companies.
It was created to connect the most important leaders in the development of application processes and systems, starting with the true authors of digital transformation: the professional figures within the company teams, from sales to marketing a operations e oltre.

Over 70 international speakers distributed on numerous thematic stages will offer a high-level strategic vision, with speeches and tech sessions, workshops and case studies to guide companies through digital transformation processes and the growth of their business.

Three conference rooms, seven thematic areas dedicated to digital transformation, plenary sessions with the CEO, over twenty keynote speeches and round tables on innovation: these are some of the numbers expected for the BizBang Show. In particular, among the topics covered: smart design & human touch, digital sustainability & ESG, governance, smart supply chain, digital & ICT corporate solutions, accounting & payment, sales & marketing, design.

The digital transformation of companies

BizBang Show will be an opportunity to connect with the most innovative technology solution providers, entrepreneurs, executives and managers belonging to the areas Sales, Marketing & Communications, Operations & Supply Chain, Digital & Innovation, Governance, Accounting & Payments.

The themes and the creation of the most interesting focuses for the community will be determined by a Steering Committee made up of important representatives of public stakeholders
and individuals in the international market of digital technologies. The Committee will define the program of the event, focusing on high quality contents and themes.
BizBang Show is part of a real network of events oriented towards the future of business.

See also  You'll get that next winter

Together with this appointment, in fact, the Allianz MiCo will be held on the same dates l’OnMetaverse Summit, international tech conference on creativity, design and business of the metaverse and the web3, AIXA, the Italian summit dedicated to the cases of application and use of Artificial Intelligence and SMXL, awaited appointment open to the knowledge of digital marketing. It is an opportunity to network and discuss the most important issues of the future of business.

You may also like

A few dollars are enough to boycott artificial...

Guardians of the Galaxy – Vol. 3, Blu-ray...

The “asteroid” as long as 10 buses passed...

Microsoft also considered acquiring Square Enix to strengthen...

How to mute WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers?...

There are zero-day vulnerabilities in multiple Apple systems...

Apple Music Radio Malfunction Resolved: Which Services Were...

Sony announced the official upgrade for ZV-E1! Will...

Scale-up breaks the billion mark in external sales

Microsoft CEO: Willing to get rid of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy