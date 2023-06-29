BizBang Show, the digital transformation of companies

BizBang Show will be held on 8/9 November atAllianz MiCo of Milan and wants to support the digital transformation process of Italian companies.

It was created to connect the most important leaders in the development of application processes and systems, starting with the true authors of digital transformation: the professional figures within the company teams, from sales to marketing a operations e oltre.

Over 70 international speakers distributed on numerous thematic stages will offer a high-level strategic vision, with speeches and tech sessions, workshops and case studies to guide companies through digital transformation processes and the growth of their business.

Three conference rooms, seven thematic areas dedicated to digital transformation, plenary sessions with the CEO, over twenty keynote speeches and round tables on innovation: these are some of the numbers expected for the BizBang Show. In particular, among the topics covered: smart design & human touch, digital sustainability & ESG, governance, smart supply chain, digital & ICT corporate solutions, accounting & payment, sales & marketing, design.

The digital transformation of companies

BizBang Show will be an opportunity to connect with the most innovative technology solution providers, entrepreneurs, executives and managers belonging to the areas Sales, Marketing & Communications, Operations & Supply Chain, Digital & Innovation, Governance, Accounting & Payments.

The themes and the creation of the most interesting focuses for the community will be determined by a Steering Committee made up of important representatives of public stakeholders

and individuals in the international market of digital technologies. The Committee will define the program of the event, focusing on high quality contents and themes.

BizBang Show is part of a real network of events oriented towards the future of business.

Together with this appointment, in fact, the Allianz MiCo will be held on the same dates l’OnMetaverse Summit, international tech conference on creativity, design and business of the metaverse and the web3, AIXA, the Italian summit dedicated to the cases of application and use of Artificial Intelligence and SMXL, awaited appointment open to the knowledge of digital marketing. It is an opportunity to network and discuss the most important issues of the future of business.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

