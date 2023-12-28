Black Christmas! The reviews of “Starry Sky” on Steam plummeted to negative reviews, and many players were disappointed – Yahoo News

The highly anticipated game “Starfield” has been receiving a lot of attention recently, but unfortunately, not all of it has been positive. The game, which allows players to explore nearly 2 billion planets, has seen a significant drop in user reviews on Steam, with many players expressing disappointment.

According to Yahoo News, the average rating for “Starfield” on Steam has plummeted to “mostly negative”, with the peak value even dropping below that of “The Elder Scrolls 5” more than ten years ago. This has been particularly devastating for Taiwan, where the game lost more than 90% of its average rating on Steam, as reported by LINE TODAY. The situation is similar in China, where a 30% discount on “Starfield” during the winter sale led to a further decline in reviews on Steam, as noted by Gamereactor China.

The game, which boasts the ability to explore nearly 2 billion planets, launched with much excitement, but it seems the gameplay experience has not lived up to the hype. Even with the release of a large-scale DLC titled “Shattered Space” currently under development, it’s clear that “Starfield” has not been able to meet players’ expectations.

In addition to the negative reviews, it was also reported by udn Game Corner that the average playtime for “Starfield” Space Explorer was only 40 hours, indicating that the game may not be holding players’ interest for as long as anticipated.

It remains to be seen whether the developers will be able to address these criticisms and improve the overall gameplay experience for “Starfield”. In the meantime, the game’s declining reviews serve as a cautionary tale for the gaming industry about the hype surrounding new releases and the importance of meeting players’ expectations.