Black Friday kicks off on November 25th and the 28th will concentrate the focus of discounts on consumer electronics products (what used to be Cyber ​​Monday), even if many brands are doing promotions in the previous days and will continue throughout the month.

Also this year we need to look at these days carefully. Of course, to seize savings opportunities, now even more precious in the light of galloping inflation. But attention is also needed so that Black Friday does not turn into disappointments or even rip-offs, scams. Fake discounts, if that’s okay. Traptrap steals money, in the worst case scenario: in fact, there are many cybersecurity experts who are currently issuing Black Friday-themed anti-phishing alerts.

Let’s start with the basics.

Where and when to find Black Friday 2022

Black Friday, evanescent concept. It is the promise of discounts on almost all products. But many major appliance and consumer electronics brands (such as Dyson, Samsung, Xiaomi) have already left in the first weeks of November. Ditto for large chains such as Euronics, Unieuro, Mediaworld, while the launch of Amazon is November 18. Then it is possible that on some products the discounts will be even greater on the 25th and (for electronics) on the 28th, but it is not certain that what we are looking for, in particular, will cost less. In short, a first piece of advice is to immediately start looking around and if we see a really discounted opportunity, perhaps it is better not to try your luck by waiting for the 25th or 28th. How to understand if it really is a chance? There are various sites that track the online price trend of various products. We could thus discover that an alleged discount in reality is not, considering the average price (and therefore it is better to wait). Among the best known: CamelCamelCamel, Keepa, MaxSpar and Watch4Price. They also allow you to compare prices on various Amazon locations such as Italy, France, Germany and Spain. So we might find that we save maybe more on another Amazon (despite the higher shipping cost). On Android there is the Price Tracker app, which also allows you to import your Amazon wishlist/wishlist. Speaking of fake online discounts: we may also discover that the product costs less in the physical store. How? With the platforms that aggregate the flyers of the chains. They geolocate the user and show him the physical stores where it is possible to save money. The most famous are: Doveconviene, Promoqui and UltimoPRICE. However, we don’t think we have to buy them all with Black Friday discounts: keep in mind that there will be new offers and promotions ahead of Christmas, so let’s not rush to complete your gifts necessarily now; with the risk of impulsive and wrong purchases”, advises Marianna Chillau, president of the ecommerce association 4Ecom.

The risks of fraud and rip-offs“

It can also happen that we come across offers from sellers or sites from which you have never bought before, which is fine and can even be an opportunity to discover a new shop. But be careful: before proceeding with the order, we always check the reviews to make sure that the seller is serious and that unpleasant buying experiences do not happen frequently, whether it is too long delivery times, products arrived in bad condition, etc. ”, he adds. In short, we should consider not only the price. A more convenient and free return, a more reliable delivery are values ​​to be taken into account. Particular attention must be paid if you buy reconditioned. These also allow you to save a lot, but you have to see what the site says about the duration of the warranty (which in the best sites is 24 months, as with new products), the customer service. If important information such as battery status, the aesthetic quality of the products, shipping times are missing, we avoid. Unfortunately, there are also cyber risks. Of losing money and personal data. For Black Friday Sophos gives some advice: use a prepaid or debit card, check bank transactions also with automatic alerts (notifications via app, looking for signs of fraud, especially after making online purchases If you discover payments that you can’t identify, you should immediately notify your bank.) Avoid impulse buys and super deals. Cybercriminals present offers with too-good-to-be-true prices, countdown offers in order to generate an impulse to buy on their sites that may have malware. Use a password manager. Too often, users set login credentials that are too easy to guess or, worse yet, use the same passwords to access multiple sites or online services. Using a password manager it will be possible to set an ad hoc password for each site, and avoid making a mistake by entering the correct password on the wrong site, thus also eliminating the phishing danger. In the event of a fraudulent site, the password manager will act as a line of defense, because it will more easily identify URL changes introduced by typosquatters often too refined to be detected by users. In any case, it is good to check whether the site where you buy does not have a domain that tries to imitate a famous shop. It’s a scam, just in case. Use a web filter. Web filters prevent you from browsing websites that are known to be used for scams, phishing attacks, or spreading malware. Furthermore, it is important to learn how to control the amount of personal data that our browser saves from previous sessions or accesses. Removing the “autocomplete” of as many websites as possible will prevent hackers from having free access to our personal data, passwords and credit cards. We also consider the advice of other experts. Checkpoint tells us to always look for the padlock on websites: sites that show HTTPS instead of HHTP are safe and authentic sites. In addition, they will have a padlock placed in front of them to distinguish them from others. Only enter these sites because they are those that comply with international security standards. Ermes experts also note that phishing sites often have neither links nor emails connected to the domain you are visiting, important references such as the match may also be missing VAT, telephone number or physical address. But if there are it is not a guarantee, because they could be fictitious. One solution is to verify their accuracy with a quick Google search: you can check, for example, the telephone number or that the indicated address really is the shop or store indicated. Last danger, that of phishing. These days we can receive emails telling us to click on links or open attachments with the promise of Black Friday discounts. Warning: they can contain viruses or lead to scam sites that steal money and personal data. In particular, they note from Ermes, beware of password reset emails: “if you receive an unsolicited password reset email, always visit the website directly. So do not click on the links and change your password for security”.