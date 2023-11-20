Black Friday 2023: here are the best tech offers

Listen to the audio version of the article

With Black Friday 2023 we could discover today that that 85-inch TV or that 65-inch Oled one is not exactly impossible to buy. Or that a mid-to-high range smartphone is now mid range. Within our reach. Or that we can finally afford one of those 32-inch monitors – craze for rich people until a few years ago. If we are avid PC gamers, it’s time to move to a fast monitor, a high-end IPS. It’s a high-performance gaming mouse.

In recent years we may have underestimated the technological development in the TV and monitor sector, given that a good product can last even a decade: it’s time to catch up. Ditto for routers: Wi-Fi continues to progress; if the wireless network is always a problem at home, you can get a more modern router, perhaps combined with repeaters (dual band or, better, tri band), all with mesh technology that creates a single uniform and intelligent network (able to optimize the signal).

Interesting tech products discounted these days

While we’re at it, to give our aging joints a treat, it’s a good idea to grab discounted offers for ergonomic mice and keyboards.

If we look carefully we can find discounts of 20, 30, even 50 percent. Search well, that’s the problem. Monday 27 November will be Cyber ​​Monday, the official continuation of Black Friday and entirely dedicated to technology. If on Black Friday we didn’t see discounts for the tech things we were looking for – or even discovered price increases, as found in some cases by Sole24ore and as Altroconsumo warns – now we have another chance.

Let’s see how to navigate the discounts, but let’s keep in mind the basic idea: no anxiety. If the desired product does not have a sufficient discount, we do not buy it anyway just for fear that there will be no other opportunities. It could happen that the discount arrives anyway, after a while, perhaps in the last hour of Cyber ​​Monday or a few days later.

