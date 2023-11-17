Black Friday 2023: how to avoid scams and find real deals

“Our analysis, in fact, highlighted how certain products on sale during this anniversary had already been launched on offer on other days that have nothing to do with Black Friday. Indeed, in some cases these products were discounted more in the past than during the Black Friday period.”

“In short, to find the right offer it is not necessary to wait until the fourth Friday of November, but careful monitoring is enough to find similar prices at other times of the year”, advises Altroconsumo. The same is true in reverse; it is possible that the best prices for that hi-tech product will be on Black Friday and not on Cyber ​​Monday.

So how to do it? It’s a bit of a gamble, but the least you can do is monitor. The new laws help us. Since the new art came into force in March 2023. 17-bis of the Consumer Code there are no longer any doubts about how the reference price must be indicated, i.e. the price crossed out by the retailer, indicated as the initial price to which the discount is applied. The reference price must be the lowest price applied by the professional to all consumers in the previous 30 days.

The seller is free to also indicate other prices applied to the product, for example the list price or the average sales price in the last month, but this information must be given in addition to the reference price. Furthermore, it is essential that the comparison price is inserted, even graphically, in a context that does not create confusion and does not divert the consumer’s attention from other essential information. In concrete terms, the consumer must be able to compare the reduced price with the full at which he would have purchased that same product if the discount had not been applied.

Only in this way can you understand whether, at the time of purchase, the discount is effective and convenient. “In reality, this summer, taking a tour of the major e-commerce sites to see if the rule on the crossed out price had been correctly implemented, we discovered that very few portals are virtuous and most interpret the rule to their liking”, comments Altroconsumo. The advice is to also use price monitoring services, to understand if the discount is real and substantial.

