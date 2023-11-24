Black Friday 2023: many purchases, but inflation is holding back discounts

Listen to the audio version of the article

Many, many purchases this year for Black Friday, by millions of Italians looking for revenge on a year of high living costs. Lots of shopping, yes, but few real offers. Inflation, it can be said, has also affected Black Friday discounts, as predicted by various observers already at the beginning of November and as shown by a survey published by Altroconsumo a few days ago; as well as from a selection that breakinglatest.news has made of the offers available this year compared to those of last year.

In a nutshell: the writer has used Black Friday every year to save 50 percent on TVs, appliances and computers; this year he didn’t succeed. Typical discounts don’t exceed 10 percent, and our cart of desired electronics is even – bad luck – 20 percent higher.

But people buy. With a cost of around 4 billion euros, according to Codacons forecasts. That would be a 15% increase over 2022 for the entire bidding period, which this year began on Nov. 17 and will run (with some branding) until Nov. 27. Monday will be Cyber ​​Monday in particular, dedicated to consumer electronics; last resort for those disappointed by Black Friday.

How did the discounts go?

It is expected that 60% of Italians will participate in this marathon of discounts, both in physical stores and online, to seize the best opportunities. Of these, 57% purchase clothing items, as emerges from a study by Confcommercio. Followed by, with 44.7%, electronic products or household appliances and then 35% by footwear and beauty products. According to the Confcommercio study, it will be above all women (63.2%), young people up to 34 years of age and those living in the North West and Southern regions who will actively participate in Black Friday. The traders’ association underlines that one in two Italians will take advantage of the opportunity to advance the purchase of Christmas gifts (53.7%), a growing trend compared to last year (52.8%). Codacons predicts that the most popular products during Black Friday will be those related to electronics and advanced technology, with around 65% of consumers ready to make at least one purchase in these categories, while the health and beauty sector will attract 30% interest from buyers. The average spend should be around 236 euros, with 92.4% of consumers spending up to 500 euros per person. It is also expected that 55% of purchases will be online, while the remaining 40% will take place in local shops or shopping centers where it is also a discount period. Which means you have to find them with a lantern. And also avoid rip-offs: fake discounts (not to mention real scams, which however is another matter, about which consumer associations raise alarms every year).

Technology and Altroconsumo

Altroconsumo has monitored the prices of 11 products on various e-commerce sites in recent days (65″ LG Oled TV on Unieuro, 65″ LG Oled TV on Ollo, Samsung NEO QLED TV on Amazon, Bissell SpotClean PetPro vacuum cleaner on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy smartphone Fold5 256GB on Epto, Xiaomi 12 Lite 128GB smartphone on Unieuro, OnePlus Nord 3 5G 256GB smartphone on Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB smartphone on Mediaworld, Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 128GB smartphone on Mediaworld, Amazon Echo Show 5 on Amazon, Amazon Echo Dot on Amazon) and the results are disheartening. What emerges as a common practice is the use of inflated initial prices, which are never actually charged by the various online shops, to result in a greater discount than the real one. These days it is common to see list prices used as strike-through prices in offers, from which the percentage discount is calculated. The list price is the price proposed by the manufacturer when a product is launched on the market, a price which usually (especially for consumer electronics) remains unchanged only in the first weeks of sale and begins to decrease after a short time, decreasing constantly in the following months. Therefore, it is not really the price at which that product is sold. Or you see a crossed out price of pure fantasy, never applied before. Although the law obliges sellers to indicate as the crossed-out price only the lowest price of the last 30 days, Altroconsumo’s analyzes show that since 2 September the starting prices (pre-discount) on those 11 products in those e-commerce sites have never been applied. A clear example concerns the Echo Dot with watch: the lowest recent price (for Amazon the 30 days before the promotion) is indicated as 66.66 euros, but Amazon has never charged that price. It should also be considered that the final prices in many cases were more convenient in other periods. Weeks or months before Black Friday. “The same item could often be purchased during the year at lower prices: this makes Black Friday offers a mere illusion,” writes Altroconsumo. To find real discounts, you need to be patient, using various historical price comparators (Altroconsumo ne has one as well) and even accept the idea of ​​having to skip Black Friday. That said, it’s not impossible to find deals. For example, we identified seven, after a search of this type. Dyson v12 with two hundred euros discount at 499 euros on the Dyson website. Second generation Apple Airpods at 99 euros (34 percent discount). Samsung s23 128 GB for 629 euros, discount of 350 euros, on eBay, where there are often excellent offers but also risks of rip-offs. OnePlus 10T smartphone for 349 euros, minus 15 percent, on Amazon. Apple iPhone 14 for 699 euros on Amazon (discount of 100 euros, but be careful: Apple products in particular can have very short-term discounts). The huge Samsung TV UE85CU7070UXZ with a 39 percent discount at 1399 euros on Amazon. Delonghi Dinamica Plus for coffee at 540 euros with a 150 euro discount.