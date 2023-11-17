Black Friday 2023, two easy tips to check if the offers are real offers

Born as a event lasting a single day and accessible only through Amazon, Black Friday has definitely expanded over the years: it now lasts for a whole week (which this year starts today, Friday the 17th) and is practically everywhere. In the sense that more or less a shop, online or in the real world, offers discounts linked in some way to Black Friday.

For this reason too, it is necessary be careful and verify that what are described as offers are really offers. And it’s a good idea too establish your budget first of spending, so as to avoid getting carried away.

Two easy tips for Black Friday

For the first part, that of “being careful”, the following apply recommendations that we have already often given on Italian Tech too over the years: use tools that allow you to verify price trends over time.

First of all, search for the product you are interested in on Googlewhich for some time now has also offered results related to shopping: it is possible that the same item is discounted the same or even more in an online store that you were not aware of.

Then, use browser extensions come CamelCamelCamel (download from here) or Keep: when you browse the main e-commerce sites (Amazon, eBay and more), they allow you to see a graph of the price trend of the product you are viewing at the top right, precisely to understand if Black Friday really is ” the lowest ever”, as it is often advertised. Not only that: it’s possible leave your email and be notified if and when the object you are interested in reaches the price threshold you want.

The budget: less than last year?

As for how much to spend, many analysts predict that this year the Christmas expenses that start with Black Friday they will be lower than last year: in particular, the consultancy firm AlixPartners estimates a slight decline in volumes compared to 2022 for this shopping season.

Based on the most recent Istat estimates and on retail trade volumes, crossed with historical seasonality series, AlixPartners estimates an overall reduction in Italy of approximately 2% in spending volumes for the holiday season. Which is all in all a limited reduction, if you consider it economic uncertainty and the restrictive measures underway to combat inflation.

However, it is a trend also confirmed by the survey EMEA Consumer Prioritiescreated by AlixPartners and conducted in our country on a sample of 2 thousand consumers: to the specific question on spending intentions for the holidays compared to the previous year, on average 80% said they would spend the same or less compared to last year; only 10% of respondents said they will spend more than last year.

As expected, the reduction in spending intentions has a different impact depending on income brackets: if over 33% of respondents with an income of up to 50 thousand euros per year declare that they will reduce spending, the percentage drops to 19% for incomes above 90 thousand euros per year. Looking at the distribution of responses by age group, it is interesting to note how the younger generations appear more optimistic and with greater confidence: Almost 20% of respondents aged 18-24 want to spend more, while only 5% of people over 55 intend to do so.

