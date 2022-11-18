Fire

Amazon’s own Fire TV stick is now offering an early bird discount for Black Friday. Most models are on sale at half price. Multiple options allow users to balance budget and performance. The cheapest Fire TV stick Lite only costs US$15 available.

Since Amazon products maintain regional restrictions, if you want to purchase or need to use purchasing and shipping services, please refer to the previous shipping strategy for details. Just follow the steps and you can buy them at a huge discount!

Fire TV stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to stream UHD videos on 4K TVs, and also supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ image enhancement functions, providing users with the ultimate visual experience. It is now on sale at half price, reduced from the original price of US$50 to US$25.

Fire TV stick 4K Max

Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports 4K resolution, plus Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ and other picture enhancement functions. In addition, if the user is using a router with Wi-Fi 6 or above, it can stream the video at a faster speed. Greatly improved, smooth viewing of ultra-high-definition videos.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max is now reduced from the original price of US$55 to US$35, which can save US$20.

Fire TV stick lite

The entry-level version of the Fire TV Stick Lite supports Voice Remote Lite in addition to the streaming function, allowing you to easily search and launch multiple applications with your voice on the sofa. With a reasonable price, it can be used as a first taste of streaming TV Great choice. Fire TV Lite is now reduced from the original price of US$30 to US$15, which is also a half-price discount.

Fire TV Cube

The function of Fire TV Cube is similar to that of Fire TV Stick 4K. It also supports streaming 4K video, Dolby Atmos and Vision functions to ensure a certain guarantee in audio and video quality. In addition, compared with TV Stick, it has added the Alexa function, allowing you to lie on the sofa and give instructions directly, such as changing channels, adjusting volume, etc., all you need to do is call Alexa.

The Fire TV Cube has finally reached a half-price discount in this discount, from the original price of US$120 to US$60.

Prime Video

In addition to Disney+ and Netflix, Prime Video also provides a lot of high-quality streaming albums, including “The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power”, which is a hot topic this year and has mixed reviews, and “Black Robe Pickets”, which has entered a fever pitch , the upcoming second season of “Good Omens”, etc., so that you will no longer be unable to find good shows at the end of the year!

