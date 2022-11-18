ASUS

During the Black Friday skirmish, many discounts on laptops were launched, including the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, which was very popular during previous sales, and the affordable Vivobook Go 12 L210, which is used for work or school. If so, consider starting.

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with a 13.3-inch OLED screen with 100% DCI-P3 cinematic color gamut. It not only supports Dolby Vison HDR, but also has obtained PANTONE and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications. It comes with ASUS Pen 2.0 so you can change Make good use of the high-quality screen for drawing or taking notes. Coupled with the four speakers that support Dolby Atmos sound effects, it can bring users an excellent audio-visual experience, making watching dramas and watching movies more immersive.

In terms of specifications, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC. The operating system uses Window 11 S mode. It is no problem to use it to handle paperwork and watch videos. In terms of connectivity, there are two USB-C ports, which are both DisplayPort display output functions, and also have a 3.5mm audio interface and a microSD card reader.

During the Black Friday early bird promotion period, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is reduced from the original price of US$600 to US$371, a big discount of US$229.

Click here to buy ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED — US$371

ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210

ASUS L210 with 11.6-inch screen is equipped with Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB SSD. It weighs only 1.05kg and is easy to carry. As for the operating system, some functions are locked in exchange for Windows 10 S mode with higher security and performance. The basic functions are all available. If users are not used to it, they can also restore the standard Windows 10 according to the situation.

The connectivity of the laptop is also very good, including a USB-C, two USB-A ports of USB 2.0 and 3.2 respectively, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the official also mentioned that it has a battery life of up to 12 hours. No need to worry about running out of power easily. During the Black Friday early bird promotion period, ASUS L210 is reduced from the original price of US$250 to US$130, which is close to half price.

Click here to buy ASUS L210 Laptop — US$130