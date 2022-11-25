WD

Both WD and SanDisk’s two portable SSDs are on sale on Amazon for a limited time on Black Friday. The 2TB version of the general-purpose SanDisk Extreme SSD, and the 1TB and 2TB versions of WD Black’s P40 Gaming SSD are all on sale at a broken reserve price. Until 4 pm on November 25, if you want to buy, hurry up!

WD Black P40 Game Drive SSD

WD Black P40 SSD is a portable gaming SSD. It is connected with USB and can play or store data without disassembling the host/PC for installation. It is very friendly to players with weak hands-on skills. The P40 has a read and write speed of 2,000MB/s, supports running games directly on PS4 and Xbox One, and can archive games and data for PS5 and Xbox X/S Series.

With its anti-seismic structure, it can also resist drops from a height of up to 2 meters, effectively protecting the data inside. It also incorporates RGB lighting effects, which can be controlled via WD_Black Dashboard.

During the Black Friday promotion period, the WD Black P40 of P40 1TB version is now reduced from the original price of US$180 to US$109, which can save US$60, while the 2TB version is reduced from US$330 to US$182.

Click here to buy WD Black P40 SSD 1TB — US$109 Click here to buy WD Black P40 SSD 2TB — US$182

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Sandisk

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has a read speed of up to 1,050MB/s, plus a large capacity, allowing you to easily transfer up to 4TB of data. In addition, it also has a drop protection of up to two meters and an IP55 rating. The aluminum chassis and silicone shell design not only highlight the texture, but also enhance the protection.

During the Black Friday promotion period, the 4TB version of SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is reduced from US$400 to US$300, a big discount of US$100, and the 2TB version is reduced from the usual US$200 to US$150, which can save US$50.

Click here to buy SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 2TB — US$150 Click here to buy SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 4TB — US$300