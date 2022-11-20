Black Friday 2022 deals are out! Following the Double 11 discounts, major merchants and online shopping platforms launched Black Friday discounts again. This article collects 10 Black Friday discounts, including Amazon, Walmart, Adidas, Selfridges, 24S, etc., and launched different discounts, covering household products, Electronic products, sportswear, designer handbags, etc., the lowest price is as low as 70% off!

Black Friday deals! Top 10 Online Shopping Platforms 20% Off Chloé/COACH/adidas

Black Friday (Black Friday), also known as “Black Shopping Festival”, is held on the day after Thanksgiving Thanksgiving in the United States, which is the fourth Friday in November every year. Most merchants will take advantage of Black Friday to launch Black Friday discounts, Thanksgiving discounts, etc., this year cover all kinds of household products, electronic products, sportswear, designer handbags, etc., the lowest is as low as 70% off, everyone remember to take advantage of the discount.

Black Friday 2022 Offer【1】Amazon

Amazon continues to launch Black Friday deals this year, from November 24th (within 48 hours) to November 25th, including Amazon’s own brand Fire series appliances up to 50% off, World Cup series products, Samsonite or American Tourister luggage, Ray-Ban glasses, etc. are as low as 70% off, Fitbit smart watches can be discounted up to US$100 (about HK$), and some daily necessities are also discounted.

Black Friday 2022 Offer 【2】Walmart

The Walmart website launched the Black Friday discount, and launched an early bird discount from November 21 (12:00 noon), a variety of selected products up to 70% off, including SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 tablet computer US$139 (about HK$), Roku smart TV US$98 (approximately HK$767), etc. There are also household items, kitchen utensils such as home candles, and books as low as US$5 (approximately HK$39).

Black Friday 2022 Offer 【3】Pinkoi

From now until November 28th, Pinkoi will launch the “Pinkoi 2022 Black Friday X Cyber ​​Monday” offer, including a discount of up to 14% off one brand per day, such as free shipping on 60,000 items on “Pinkoi Day” on November 20th , Designated members can enjoy an instant discount of $50.

This year, the Pinkoi mobile app launched the limited activity of “$1 to grab $500 e-cash coupons” for the first time. Every day, the app will notify you of $1 to grab e-cash coupons, with denominations ranging from $50 to $500.

Black Friday 2022 Offer【4】Adidas UK

The popular sports brand Adidas UK’s official website also launched a Black Friday discount. A variety of selected products are discounted at half price, covering sports sneakers, men’s and women’s sports tops, coats, pants, hats or accessories, etc. Inquire.

Black Friday 2022 Offer 【5】Selfridges

The brand-name online shopping platform Selfridges has launched Black Friday discounts in the past, and you can continue to look forward to this year. At present, many brands have other discounts, including TOMMY HILFIGER, TED BAKER, etc., and you can buy famous brand handbags for as little as $220! In addition, Adidas, DR. MARTENS, Timberland, etc. have reduced prices.

Black Friday 2022 Offer【6】FARFETCH

The online shopping platform FARFETCH also launched a discount offer, with more than a thousand brands offering big discounts, including Valentino, Tory Burch, Tod’s, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Levi’s, Fendi and many other famous brands. The lowest price is 20% off, mobile APP An additional 10% discount is available for a limited time!

Black Friday 2022 Offer【7】ASOS

The online shopping platform ASOS launches Black Friday discounts. From now until November 24, several brands offer up to 40% off selected discounts, including many popular sports brands, including adidas, Puma, New Balance, Vans, The North Face, Levi’s, etc., cover a variety of hot-selling sneakers and sportswear. For details, please visit the official website.

Black Friday 2022 Offer【8】24S

The brand-name online shopping platform 24S also launched Black Friday promotions this year. From now until November 28, a variety of designated special products are on sale. The lowest price is $274! As long as you spend over $2,000 and enter the designated Black Friday promotion code “BLACKFRIDAY20”, you can enjoy an extra 20% off, and you can also enjoy a 25% discount when you purchase over $2,000 and enter the designated promotion code “BLACKFRIDAY25”!

Black Friday 2022 Offer【9】Shopbop

The online shopping platform Shopbop also launched limited discounts. A number of selected brands include the popular handbag brand Tory Burch and fashion clothing brand Levi’s, covering handbags, wallets, men’s and women’s clothing, shoes, etc., with the lowest 70% off. For details, please visit the official website Inquire.

Black Friday 2022 Offer【10】Strathberry

Strathberry, a fashion handbag brand, launched the Black Friday promotion. The early bird discount will be launched from now until November 24, and a variety of designated products will be discounted as low as 30%. The Black Friday promotion will be from November 25 to November 28. The official start, a variety of designated products during the period, including handbags, wallets, etc. as low as 20% off!