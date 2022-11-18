The Double 11 discount just passed, did you go crazy shopping? If you don’t think you can buy enough, next Friday’s Black Friday 2022 will be your last chance to buy regular products! Many online shopping platforms have recently announced the details of Black Friday discounts, and the editor is the first to recommend the popular crystal brand Swarovski. The official website will launch discounts as low as 40% for a limited time from now until November 25. After checking, there are nearly 300 jewelry products with discounts , the best-selling bow earrings are reduced from the original price of $599 to $419, you can’t lose when you buy a custom Christmas gift! Swarovski’s Black Friday discounts, many of which can be bought for as little as 1,000 after discounts, are so attractive! In addition, as long as you buy enough $500 on the official website, there will be free shipping and a return policy within 14 days. Don’t be surprised if you buy it! If you want to know how many accessories are available on Swarovski’s official website, check out the following recommendations!
In order to allow everyone to see what discounts Black Friday 2022 has in one article, the editor has integrated the discounts from major websites on Black Friday for everyone, and will update the latest information from time to time for everyone! Remember to bookmark the article, as soon as there is new news, you can know it as soon as possible!
Swarovski Black Friday promotion details and strategies:
In fact, Swarovski’s official website has very sharp discounts during Double 11. If you missed it before, the Black Friday discount is definitely the last chance this year. Great deal! When it comes to Swarovski’s popular style, we must recommend the Lifelong Bow bow earrings. The simple and neat silver knot is embellished with crystal decorations. It is completely unfashionable. Girls to middle-aged women can hit it off. The original price is $599, and only $419 after the Black Friday special price Get it, it’s never rude to give a gift! If you consider yourself a cat lover, you must buy the Swarovski large circle cat and cat crystal earrings. The cat and stars are the main design, and a small star and a cat star figure are embellished in the large circle. It is very attractive and only $774 after discount. Nearly $520, pretty and affordable! In addition, Swarovski watches are also worth checking out. Many styles are discounted and the price is nearly 2,000. They are noble and general, and they are reworked shirts!
Swarovski offer details:
-
Swarovski Black Friday promotion date: from now until November 25
-
Up to 40% discount on selected products for a limited time
-
Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $500
-
Return policy within 14 days
Lifelong Bow Stud Bow, White, Rhodium plating
Special offer: $419｜
Original price: $599
SHOP NOW
Cattitude Large Hoop Earrings Cat, Moon and Stars, Gradient Colors, Mixed Metal Finish
Special offer: $774｜
Original price: $1,290
SHOP NOW
Starry Night Bracelet Moon and Stars, White, Rose-gold tone plated
Special offer: $774｜
Original price: $1,290
SHOP NOW
Lavender Pendant Round, White, Rhodium plating
Special offer: $658｜
Original price: $940
SHOP NOW
Swarovski Symbolic Wings Pendant, Rose Gold Tone, Rose Gold Tone plated
Special offer: $630｜
Original price: $900
SHOP NOW
One Bracelet Mixed Cut, Heart, Pink, Rose-gold tone plated
Special offer: $833｜
Original price: $1,190
SHOP NOW
Crystalline Joy Watch Leather Strap, Blue, Stainless Steel
Special offer: $2,093｜
Original price: $2,990
SHOP NOW
Crystal Frost Watch Swiss Made, Flowers, Leather Strap, Pink, Rose Gold Finish
Special offer: $1,745｜
Original price: $3,490
SHOP NOW
